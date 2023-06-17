Melbourne in winter: it's the epitome of cool

There's a solemnity in the church, but not for any of the usual reasons. The pews offer some sanctuary from the dark Melbourne night outside, but it's almost as dim inside St Paul's Cathedral. Except, that is, for the 19-metre vertical silk screen hanging from the ceiling in front of the altar, beaming with a recording of folk singer Beverly Glenn-Copeland, his ethereal vocals echoing through the vast gothic interior like a sermon of song.
Entitled Anthem, the artwork is one of the free highlights of this year's Rising festival in Melbourne, a celebration of music, food, art and culture across the city centre. Next to St Paul's, the cathedral's car park has been transformed into Night Trade, a neon wonderland of food trucks and bars, DJs and performances, all decorated with colourful puppets. Across the road, Federation Square hosts Spark, where lights are projected onto thousands of floating bubbles, surrounding you like fireflies. And down by the Yarra River, there's a pop-up ice rink with open fires to sit beside with a warming drink.
In one of the festival's ticketed experiences, Shadow Spirit, abandoned rooms above Flinders Street Station have been used for a series of artworks by First Peoples creators, combining modern and traditional art - all accessed from a nondescript entrance on a busy city street. "It's a very Melbourne thing to walk through a little unassuming door and find something," festival co-curator Hannah Fox explains.
This year's Rising festival ends today, but it's just one part of a robust cultural calendar for Melbourne this winter. Alongside a special Rembrandt exhibition, the National Gallery of Victoria's blockbuster show, Bonnard, has just opened and, if Rising is a moody after-dark event, this is its inverse, a dynamic splash of light and colour.
Pierre Bonnard, the French post-impressionist painter, is mostly known for his casual domestic scenes and lively landscapes, and it's a combination of the two that has inspired the exhibition's composition by Paris-based designer India Mahdavi. She's used elements like the wallpapers in the paintings to cover the white walls, turning the large gallery into an artwork itself, complete with furniture and rugs to create a bright but homely atmosphere.
Starting with some of the early inspirations of Bonnard's career, the exhibition then takes you through the progression of the artist's life, including his time in the theatre and his intimate (often nude) portrayals of his wife Martha. More than a hundred works from the Musée d'Orsay make up the bulk of the show and I find myself lingering at each of them, new details revealing themselves the more I look.
I sometimes think the same thing about Melbourne each time I visit. Old parts of the city I've never noticed before mix with the latest attractions - but it's the new that's really captured my attention this time.
At ACMI, the museum of the moving image, the Goddess exhibition examines the role of women on screen. What is a goddess, you may ask yourself as you move from Marilyn Monroe into periods when strong women were primarily portrayed as evil, or older women as "hags". Pam Grier encapsulates the Blaxploitation genre, while there's also representation from Bollywood and Japanese cinema.
As I turn the corner of the exhibition, literally, so does the narrative of female depiction on screen. Thelma and Louise are taking control of their story, Sigourney Weaver is fighting aliens, and Michelle Yeoh reminds us she's been doing her own stunts for decades.
On the other side of the CBD, at the Melbourne Museum, movie magic continues at Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, where the imaginary animals of the film franchise are compared to those in the natural world. Cuddly but deadly felines, colourful dancing spiders, dragonlike reptiles - if you didn't know better, you wouldn't be sure if they were real or not.
Drawn from the collections of London's Natural History Museum and the creators of the Fantastic Beasts film and books, it's a captivating exhibition that ultimately reminds us how important it is to protect what the planet has gifted us.
Coincidentally, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is also on in Melbourne, although it closes next month. Still, with plenty on stage, the city's theatre district is a lively spot to base yourself, which is why I choose to stay at Le Méridien hotel this time. On a site that's been a cinema, a nightclub and a theatre, the hotel retains its art deco facade, while the modern rooms and riviera-style swimming pool are true to the brand's French origins.
And when it comes to dining, you're spoiled for choice with new offerings. Freyja offers a fascinating exploration of New Nordic cuisine, using techniques like pickling and smoking to create signature dishes like the famous waffle with sour cream, herbs and trout roe.
Alternatively, there's the gorgeous Victoria by Farmer's Daughters that celebrates seasonal produce from across the state, overlooking The Yarra from the heart of Federation Square. A perfect Melbourne experience itself, it's also a convenient location for a meal while you explore the buffet of other city experiences this time of year.
Michael Turtle was supported by Visit Victoria. You can see more things to do in Melbourne on his Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.