Melbourne in winter: it's the epitome of cool

Entitled Anthem, the artwork is one of the free highlights of this year's Rising festival in Melbourne, a celebration of music, food, art and culture across the city centre. Next to St Paul's, the cathedral's car park has been transformed into Night Trade, a neon wonderland of food trucks and bars, DJs and performances, all decorated with colourful puppets. Across the road, Federation Square hosts Spark, where lights are projected onto thousands of floating bubbles, surrounding you like fireflies. And down by the Yarra River, there's a pop-up ice rink with open fires to sit beside with a warming drink.