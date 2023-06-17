The Canberra Times

Melbourne in winter: it's the epitome of cool

Michael Turtle
Michael Turtle
June 18 2023 - 5:30am
The dramatic Anthem artwork inside St Paul's Cathedral. Pictures by Michael Turtle
There's a solemnity in the church, but not for any of the usual reasons. The pews offer some sanctuary from the dark Melbourne night outside, but it's almost as dim inside St Paul's Cathedral. Except, that is, for the 19-metre vertical silk screen hanging from the ceiling in front of the altar, beaming with a recording of folk singer Beverly Glenn-Copeland, his ethereal vocals echoing through the vast gothic interior like a sermon of song.

