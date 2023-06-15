Take your own advice and play a straight bat on Gallagher

The Canberra Times might take its own advice (Editorial, June 13) and "be straight" in opining on the issue around Katy Gallagher. You say the senator was referring to "a question" from Senator Reynolds. She wasn't. She was responding to a statement from Reynolds that she had been told two weeks prior that they knew about Higgins and "what they were going to do with it". Katy has said it was in this context that she was denying that "anyone had any knowledge". That is, no-one knew two weeks prior and planned to weaponise.