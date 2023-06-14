The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 15, 1982

June 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 15, 1982
Times Past: June 15, 1982

While living standards continue to be front of mind in today's world, it's unlikely we would use telephone or television ownership to measure such standards in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.