Times Past: June 15, 1982

While living standards continue to be front of mind in today's world, it's unlikely we would use telephone or television ownership to measure such standards in 2023.
On this day in 1982, The Canberra Times reported on a study which showed Australia's living standards had fallen well behind those in many other countries in the 25 years prior.
Despite the fact that most had never enjoyed such a high standard of living in the early 1980s, more countries enjoyed even better standards, according to the study.
Only four countries topped Australia in 1955 (the base year for the study) compared with 10 in 1979.
The study, issued by the Australian Industries Development Association, also forecasted a continuing bleak relative position for Australia.
Only Americans, New Zealanders and Canadians were better off than Australians in 1955 but, in 1979, people living in Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, West Germany, Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, France, Canada and the US were better off.
The study predicted Singapore and Hong Kong would have a higher standard of living than Australia by the end of the 20th century.
Despite the relative fall to other countries, the study said the average employed Australian had never had it so good, according to some of the more common measures used.
Just under half the population owned a telephone in 1980, compared with just over 30 per cent 10 years earlier.
During the same period, television ownership rose from 23 in every 100 inhabitants to 38.
The director of the Australian Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, Dr Duncan Ironmonger, attributed Australia's fall to the poor performance of Australian governments in managing the economy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.