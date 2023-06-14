The Canberra Times
'We need Voice to help close health, welfare gap', says Linda Burney

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
The federal government has seized on figures showing little progress is being made on improving the health and wellbeing of First Nations people to argue the need for a Voice to Parliament.

