The federal government has seized on figures showing little progress is being made on improving the health and wellbeing of First Nations people to argue the need for a Voice to Parliament.
As campaigning around the forthcoming Voice referendum intensifies, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Assistant Minister Malarndirri McCarthy said data showing the nation was going backwards on key measures including rates of Indigenous incarceration and out of home underlined the "yes" case.
In its latest update on Closing the Gap, the Productivity Commission reported that of four targets for which there was new data, two were on track and two were not.
Efforts to lift Indigenous pre-school enrolments are working, with 99.2 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children enrolled last year, up from 76.7 per cent in 2016 and exceeding the goal of 95 per cent by 2025.
The PC report also found the rate at which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youths are being held in detention dropped to 28.3 per 10,000 in 2021-22, down from 32 in 2018-19. The goal is to reach 30 per cent below the 2018-19 level by 2031.
"The target shows good improvement and is on track to be met," the commission said.
But overall the PC found just four out of 19 Closing the Gap targets are on track, with 11 assessed as falling short and four where a trend cannot be detected.
In a concerning result given the persistent problem of Indigenous deaths in custody, rates of incarceration among adults, already high, got worse.
In 2022, the adult Indigenous incarceration rate was 2151.1 per 100,000, up from 2142.9 in 2019.
The PC report also showed Indigenous children continue to be over-represented in out of home care. They represented 42 per cent of all children in such care despite comprising just 6 per cent of the overall population.
READ MORE:
Ms Burney said the results showed that, "once again, the status quo is not working. We have to do things differently".
"An Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament can help us close the gap, because it's only by listening to communities that we can make better policies that lead to better outcomes," the minister said.
The Closing the Gap update follows recent polls on the Voice referendum with diverging results. Nine newspapers' Resolve poll indicated support for the "yes" case losing ground and dropping down to 49 per cent while the Guardian's Essential poll measured 60 per cent support for "yes".
Legislation to hold the referendum has been debated in the House of Representatives this week but supporters of the Yes case have said they are keen to take their message to communities and out of the "Canberra bubble".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.