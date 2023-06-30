The author is a practising general practitioner and mother of two and active on Instagram. This book is intended as a practical, non-judgemental and honest guide to the first two years of a child's life for a new generation of Australian parents. Alexander offers hands-on, inclusive and down-to-earth advice in this survival guide for the first two years of parenting for looking after both babies and new parents. From postpartum care and mastitis to feeding and sleep problems, nothing is off limits. It might be a good gift for new or soon-to-be parents.