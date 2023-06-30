David Fennell. Allen & Unwin. $22.99.
Two men are found dead in London's Battersea Park. One of the bodies has been laid out like a crucifix - with his eyes removed and placed on his open palms. Detective Inspector Grace Archer and her caustic Detective Sergeant, Harry Quinn, lead the investigation. But when more bodies turn up in a similar fashion, they find themselves in a race against time to find the sadistic killer. If Archer is to crack the case and prevent more murders, she must battle her way through religious fanatics, London gangsters - and her own demons.
Alison Goodman. HarperCollins. $32.99.
In this romantic new feminist Regency cosy mystery novel, the Colebrook twins are unnoticed old maids to most, but unseen champions to those in need - society be damned. Lady Augusta Colebrook, "Gus", is determinedly unmarried, bored by society life, and tired of being dismissed at 42. She and her twin sister, Julia, who is grieving her dead betrothed, need a distraction. One soon presents itself: to rescue their friend's goddaughter, Caroline, from her violent husband. What follows is a high adventure full of danger and clever improvisation as they put their skills to the test.
Amanda Geard. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
This story of love, war, and a mystery that ensnares three generations moves between Tasmania, London, and Kerry in 1939, 1975 and 2004. An English heiress who travels to Tasmania on the eve of World War II, a couple left a house by an anonymous benefactor who try to find out who's behind this, and a long-buried memory uncovered by a faded photo are among the elements of this story in which some secrets might be better left alone.
Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding. Simon & Schuster. $32.99.
In this debut novel, Jane Austen's Emma meets the misadventures of Manhattan's modern dating scene. University student Emma Woodhouse is content with her life and keeps an eye on her lonely father. When her budding matchmaking hobby results in her sister's marriage, she knows she's on to something. If only George Knightley, her annoying neighbour and childhood friend who likes pointing out her flaws - she's spoilt, she's a busybody - would get out of her way. Might there be something more to their relationship?
Bethaney Wilkinson. HarperCollins. $32.99.
This book suggests a sweeping leadership framework to institute clear and intentional actions throughout organisations so that people of all racial backgrounds are empowered to lead, collaborate, and excel at work. Combining real-world research with honest first-person experiences, racial justice facilitator Wilkinson provides leaders a replicable structure to foster a diverse culture of belonging. It is intended to help people shift organisational culture to address systemic barriers to all employees thriving at work and creating a place where all people can make their highest contributions.
Dr Preeya Alexander. Simon & Schuster. $34.99.
The author is a practising general practitioner and mother of two and active on Instagram. This book is intended as a practical, non-judgemental and honest guide to the first two years of a child's life for a new generation of Australian parents. Alexander offers hands-on, inclusive and down-to-earth advice in this survival guide for the first two years of parenting for looking after both babies and new parents. From postpartum care and mastitis to feeding and sleep problems, nothing is off limits. It might be a good gift for new or soon-to-be parents.
Ameliah Scott with David Brewster. HarperCollins. $34.99.
Dr Ameliah Scott flies solo over 200,000 kilometres of red dirt and bush to tend to animals of all shapes and sizes. She's a combination of vet and fifth-generation farmer in remote Australia. Scott tells stories about her life and work. As her life includes travelling long distances to treat stock animals and pets in four states while also raising her family on her own 120,000-acre cattle and sheep farm in White Cliffs, NSW, it's obvious she is kept very busy.
Richard Norton Smith. HarperCollins. $79.99.
Gerald Ford is remembered as Richard Nixon's second vice-president, who assumed the presidency after Nixon's resignation over Watergate and pardoned his predecessor. Ford's term was short (he lost to Jimmy Carter in 1976) but this biography argues he was an underrated leader. He presided over the fall of Saigon and dealt with a severe economic crisis while bridging the Republican pragmatism of Dwight Eisenhower and Nixon and the more doctrinaire conservatism of Ronald Reagan. His introduction of economic deregulation would transform the US economy, while his embrace of the Helsinki Accords hastened the collapse of the Soviet Union.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.