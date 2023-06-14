Hudson Young's heart has gone out to his hometown of Greta and everyone affected by the fatal bus crash there on the weekend.
Young didn't know anyone involved in the tragedy, where 10 wedding guests were killed in the crash in the Hunter Valley on Sunday.
But he couldn't help but be moved by the heartbreaking accident.
Young was speaking from NSW Blues camp on Wednesday, ahead of the second State of Origin at Lang Park next week.
"Obviously it happened in my home town. It's truly devastating and it's affected the whole community up there," he said.
"I didn't know anyone that was involved, but my heart feels for everyone that's been affected by it. It's such a tragedy."
Young grew up playing juniors for Newcastle alongside Raiders teammate Tom Starling, who was at the centre of an investigation into NSW police officers for their treatment of Starling.
A NSW magistrate said the police "assaulted" the Raiders hooker when he threw out seven charges, including one of assaulting a police officer.
Starling's now seeking compensation from NSW Police and action against the officers involved.
Young was living with Starling at the time of the incident - back in December 2020.
He praised the way his mate dealt with the stress of being accused of something he didn't do.
"I lived with Tom at the time and I saw first hand how it affected him," Young said.
"The thing with that was he had to turn up to training every day and he had to put performances in every week with all that stuff happening in the background.
"It would've been really hard for Tom and his family to have to go through that, knowing full well he could lose his position within the team.
"He still had to turn up to his job every day knowing that he didn't do something he was accused of doing."
Young's kept his spot in the second row in the Blues side for Origin II at Lang Park on Wednesday.
At this stage he'll line up on the same edge as NSW star centre Latrell Mitchell, who came into camp under the cloud of a calf injury.
Young thought he might be able to train alongside Mitchell on Friday, as the South Sydney fullback eased his way back into action.
Mitchell's one of the most exciting players in the NRL and Young was relishing the opportunity to work with him again.
While they won't have the whole camp to build their combination, Young said they were also able to train together ahead of Origin I before Mitchell was ruled out with his calf injury.
"Really excited to play with Latrell. Obviously he's a superstar of the game and he's won competitions, so to play inside him is something I'm really excited about," Young said.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I'm not too sure [when I'll train with him], maybe Friday. He did a little bit today.
"I trained with him all last camp so we've got that combination and I'm really excited to get it on."
Young praised Mitchell as the "ultimate pro" for the way he trained and carried himself around Origin camp.
They were things he would bring back with him to the Raiders post Origin.
"I can pick up a lot - the way he conducts himself around the boys, the way that he trains and prepares," Young said.
"He's the ultimate pro. People probably don't think so, but he actually trains pretty hard."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
Wednesday: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Blues squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Payne Haas, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Reece Robson, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: 18 Stephen Crichton. 19 Keaon Koloamatangi.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.