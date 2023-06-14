The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NSW Blues star Hudson Young's heart goes out to crash victims

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Young's heart has gone out to his hometown of Greta following the weekend's fatal bus crash. Picture by James Croucher
Hudson Young's heart has gone out to his hometown of Greta following the weekend's fatal bus crash. Picture by James Croucher

Hudson Young's heart has gone out to his hometown of Greta and everyone affected by the fatal bus crash there on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.