In a late night move in the Senate, independent senator Lidia Thorpe has withdrawn allegations, made under parliamentary privilege on Wednesday, that Liberal senator David Van had "harassed" and "sexually assaulted" her.
She told the chamber the President of the Senate, Sue Lines, had asked her to withdraw after being referred by the Deputy President Andrew McLachlan on Wednesday afternoon and she was doing so in order to "comply with parliamentary standing orders".
Senator Thorpe, a former member of the Greens, has also promised to make a statement on the matter on Thursday.
Earlier Senator Van, a fellow Victorian representative, had furiously denied the allegations made by Senator Thorpe.
"I utterly reject that statement, that disgusting statement, outright," Senator Van said in Parliament.
"It is just a lie and I reject it," Senator Van said before he withdrew the word "lie".
"It's just not true."
Senator Thorpe made the allegations Senator Van "sexually assaulted" her under parliamentary privilege while he was speaking about the landmark Kate Jenkins Set the Standard report into abuse and harassment in parliamentary workplace culture.
"I relay that I'm feeling really uncomfortable when a perpetrator is speaking about violence," the independent senator told Parliament.
Senator Thorpe was asked by the Senate's Deputy President to withdraw the comment.
She responded: "I can't."
"Because this person harassed me, sexually assaulted me and the prime minister had to remove him from his office and to have him talking about this today is an absolute disgrace, on the whole party," she told Parliament.
Senator McLachlan referred the issue to the President of the Senate.
Senator Van also released a statement on Wednesday evening, denying the allegations.
"In the chamber today Senator Thorpe made unfounded and completely untrue allegations against me that I immediately and unequivocally denied and continue to deny," the statement read.
"These outrageous and reprehensible comments were made by Senator Thorpe using parliamentary privilege in the most malicious and despicable way.
"My lawyers have written to her already making my position clear in the strongest possible terms."
Senator Thorpe's office has declined to comment.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
