Senator Lidia Thorpe withdraws sexual assault allegations made against Liberal senator David Van under parliamentary privilege

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 14 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 5:40pm
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe, left, and Liberal senator David Van. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Gary Ramage
In a late night move in the Senate, independent senator Lidia Thorpe has withdrawn allegations, made under parliamentary privilege on Wednesday, that Liberal senator David Van had "harassed" and "sexually assaulted" her.

