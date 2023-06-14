The Canberra Times
Liberal senator David Van denies sexual assault allegations made by Senator Lidia Thorpe under parliamentary privilege

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:40pm
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe, left, and Liberal senator David Van. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Gary Ramage
Liberal senator David Van has denied allegations made by independent senator Lidia Thorpe under parliamentary privilege that he "harassed" and "sexually assaulted" her.

