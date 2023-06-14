Liberal senator David Van has denied allegations made by independent senator Lidia Thorpe under parliamentary privilege that he "harassed" and "sexually assaulted" her.
"I utterly reject that statement, that disgusting statement, outright," Senator Van said on Wednesday afternoon in the Senate, in response to allegations made by Senator Thorpe.
"It is just a lie and I reject it," Senator Van said before he withdrew the word "lie".
"It's just not true."
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe alleged that Senator Van "sexually assaulted" her, speaking under parliamentary privilege.
Senator Thorpe made the allegations while Senator Van was speaking about the Set the Standard report into parliamentary workplace culture.
"I relay that I'm feeling really uncomfortable when a perpetrator is speaking about violence," she told Parliament.
Senator Thorpe was asked by Deputy President of the Senate Andrew McLachlan to withdraw the comment.
She responded: "I can't."
"Because this person harassed me, sexually assaulted me and the prime minister had to remove him from his office and to have him talking about this today is an absolute disgrace, on the whole party," she told Parliament.
Senator McLachlan referred the issue to the President of the Senate.
Senator Van also released a statement on Wednesday evening, denying the allegations.
"In the Chamber today Senator Thorpe made unfounded and completely untrue allegations against me that I immediately and unequivocally denied and continue to deny.
"These outrageous and reprehensible comments were made by Senator Thorpe using parliamentary privilege in the most malicious and despicable way.
"My lawyers have written to her already making my position clear in the strongest possible terms."
Senator Thorpe's office have declined to comment.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
