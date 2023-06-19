The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Yarra Yering Underhill shiraz wins champion wine at the 2023 National Wine Show of Australia

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarra Yering winemaker Sarah Crowe was presented with the award by Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, at the National Press Club of Australia. Picture supplied
Yarra Yering winemaker Sarah Crowe was presented with the award by Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, at the National Press Club of Australia. Picture supplied

Victorian winery Yarra Yering's Underhill shiraz has won the top award in Australia's most important wine show, for the second time in four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.