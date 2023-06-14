Parliamentary pressure continues on Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and the Albanese Labor government over allegations, raised in private published text messages, that she misled Parliament two years ago.
The federal opposition is expected to push into a third day in a row in Parliament scrutiny over whether Senator Gallagher, Brittany Higgins and her partner, David Sharaz, had colluded to gain political advantage against the Coalition by using the former Liberal staffer's rape allegation.
The ACT representative denies she misled Parliament and has stood firm in the Senate against a wave of Coalition questioning. She has also pleaded with the opposition to think of abuse victims and women's groups who have "inundated" her with concerned messages.
The Canberra Times has spoken to an anonymous survivor of sexual assault in Parliament House who said the continuing politicisation of the Higgins matter is challenging any confidence she has left in the legal system, politicians and the media.
But the opposition insists it's their job to keep the government to account. On Wednesday, Liberal senator Sarah Henderson scrutinised the relationship between Senator Gallagher and Mr Sharaz.
Leaked text messages published in The Australian from Mr Sharaz to Ms Higgins referred to Senator Gallagher as an "old friend".
Senator Henderson grilled Senator Gallagher about the extent of their relationship and whether she attended the wedding of Mr Sharaz and his former partner.
Senator Gallagher said she had professional relationship with Mr Sharaz and "got a lot of invitations" in her work.
"Some I was able to go to and others I weren't and I didn't attend that one. The invitation was declined," she said.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong questioned whether discussing private text messages of an alleged survivor was an "ethical thing to do".
Senator Gallagher urged the chamber to think about how the debate is "impacting on all the women out there".
"I have been inundated with calls from women's organisations and from women themselves that are concerned about how this debate is going to impact on women making choices ... about their own safety," she told the Senate.
A victim-survivor, speaking on the grounds of anonymity, told The Canberra Times that watching how Ms Higgins has been treated in Parliament and in the media has taken a toll.
"[Politicians and journalists] should also keep in mind that there are other people - like me - who have been sexually assaulted in parliamentary workplaces, in other workplaces, and elsewhere, and we are watching and listening too," she said in a statement.
Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer alleged she was raped by colleague Bruce Lehrmann at Parliament House in 2019 in the office of then-Defence Industry minister, Senator Linda Reynolds.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied the allegations and no findings were made against him after an ACT Supreme Court trial was aborted.
The Coalition has spent the first days of the sitting fortnight grilling Senator Gallagher and her Labor colleagues over claims she misled Parliament about her knowledge of rape allegations before they aired on television.
In the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese maintained that Senator Gallagher did not mislead Parliament.
Amid further questions about transparency, Mr Albanese accused the opposition of suggesting "Labor is to blame for what is a serious sexual assault allegation by a Liberal staffer about another Liberal staffer, in a Liberal minister's office, metres away from the Liberal prime minister's office".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
