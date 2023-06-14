The Canberra Times
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on Gungahlin Drive near Bruce stadium cleared, driver transported to hospital

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 15 2023 - 9:09am, first published 6:42am
A car flipped on Gungahlin Drive following a single-vehicle incident early on Thursday morning, causing heavy traffic delays that have since cleared.

