A car flipped on Gungahlin Drive following a single-vehicle incident early on Thursday morning, causing heavy traffic delays that have since cleared.
The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The crash occurred on Gungahlin Drive near the Bruce stadium about 6.20am, and it had been causing traffic congestion in the southbound lane until around 9am.
Traffic was at a stand-still between Bruce stadium all the way past the Barton Highway intersections just before 8am.
ACT Policing organised a tow-truck to move the flipped car, and fire and rescue crews and paramedics were on the scene shortly after the event.
The road has since returned to normal.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
