The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Letters from Walter Mikac to John Howard donated to the National Museum of Australia

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:22am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Howard and Mr Mikac meet in the prime minister's office in Canberra in 1998, (inset) Nanette and Walter Mikac with their daughters Alannah and Madeline, and part of a letter Mr Mikac wrote to then Prime Minister John Howard in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre. Pictures Martin Jones, The Canberra Times, supplied
Mr Howard and Mr Mikac meet in the prime minister's office in Canberra in 1998, (inset) Nanette and Walter Mikac with their daughters Alannah and Madeline, and part of a letter Mr Mikac wrote to then Prime Minister John Howard in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre. Pictures Martin Jones, The Canberra Times, supplied

The Port Arthur massacre was shocking in every way but not least at the way in which Martin Bryant showed no mercy, shooting Nanette Mikac and her daughters Alannah, three, and Madeline, six, even as she begged for her children to be saved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.