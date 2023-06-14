The Port Arthur massacre was shocking in every way but not least at the way in which Martin Bryant showed no mercy, shooting Nanette Mikac and her daughters Alannah, three, and Madeline, six, even as she begged for her children to be saved.
On that deadly day on April 28, 1996, Walter Mikac, a young pharmacist, had been playing golf while his family enjoyed a picnic at the historic site on the Tasman Peninsula.
When Mr Mikac learned of their deaths, he decided he just wanted "to go too".
Instead, Mr Mikac became an advocate for gun control and child safety.
Nine days after the shootings, Mr Mikac sent a letter to Prime Minister John Howard.
The correspondence that followed between the two men sparked national reform on gun control in Australia.
One of Mr Mikac's letters to Mr Howard said: "As the person who lost his wife and two beautiful daughters at Port Arthur I am writing to you to give you the strength to ensure no person in Australia ever has to suffer such a loss".
Now aged 61, Mr Mikac on Thursday donated the letters he wrote to Mr Howard to the National Museum of Australia.
The letters were received by the museum for its Defining Moments in History archives.
They will also be on temporary public display from June 16 in the Gandel Atrium.
One year after the massacre, the Alannah & Madeline Foundation was launched by Mr Mikac and volunteers in honour of his daughters, "driven by the belief that all children and young people should be able to live a happy and safe life, free from violence and trauma".
Twenty-six years later, the foundation still works to protect children, in areas from family violence to online bullying.
In the 2018 Australia Day honours, Mr Mikac was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for "significant service to the community as an advocate for gun control, and to the protection of children through social welfare programs".
