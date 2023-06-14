The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Traffic

Three-vehicle crash near Canberra Outlet Centre traffic to Queanbeyan cleared

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 15 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three-vehicle crash near the Canberra Outlet Centre caused traffic to be at a stand-still along Canberra Avenue until Queanbeyan on Thursday morning, but has since cleared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.