A three-vehicle crash near the Canberra Outlet Centre caused traffic to be at a stand-still along Canberra Avenue until Queanbeyan on Thursday morning, but has since cleared.
The incident reportedly occurred near the traffic lights at the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Hindmarsh Drive just after 8.40am.
ACT Policing reported one car was blocking traffic on the road just before 9am.
Traffic westbound from Queanbeyan to Canberra was being significantly affected.
Fire and rescue crews attended the scene, and no passengers were injured or transported to hospital.
The road has returned to normal.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
