The federal government is to block the building of a new Russian embassy in Canberra.
The prime minister announced that it would stop the switch to the new site after the Russian embassy won a court case allowing it to do so.
"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence, and so close to Parliament House," prime minister Anthony Albanese said.
"We're acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence. The government condemns Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine.
"To be clear, today's decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia."
Mr Albanese intervened after the National Capital Authority (NCA) lost the court case a month ago after it had tried to evict the Russian government from the new site.
The Federal Court ruled that last year's eviction order by the NCA was invalid. Until the prime ministerial intervention, it meant the Russian government could keep building an embassy on the plot from which it was kicked off.
After the court decision, the embassy said it would restart building on the land.
The judge's order said the NCA should be "restrained" from reentering the land, taking possession of the land, interfering with the Russian government's "quiet enjoyment of the land".
After the NCA's defeat, the federal government unexpectedly intervened with Mr Albanese's out-of-the-blue statement.
The court case started last August when the NCA (which is the Commonwealth government agency for regulating the central diplomatic and parliamentary area of Canberra) told the Russian government that land allocated for a new embassy would be take from it. In effect, it was an eviction.
The Russian embassy decided to contest the eviction in court and has now won the case. It keeps the land it was kicked off.
The whole saga started in 2008 when the NCA gave permission to the Russian government for a new embassy on Block 26 Section 44 in Yarralumla, with building approvals on March 31, 2011 and September 23, 2011.
There were then long delays. The plot remains largely undeveloped. The Russian embassy had a problem with the original contractors for the building.
There was also a question over how many people from Russia should be given visas to oversee the work. Russia wanted more; the Australian authorities wanted fewer.
Either way, the new embassy was far from complete when the NCA terminated the lease. Its argument was a "use it or lose it" one - Russia had not completed the building or even made a substantial start, the NCA reasoned, so it should lose the land.
"Under the lease, the Russian Federation had agreed to finish construction within three years. Despite some efforts to progress an embassy, completion of the project has not occurred," the NCA said when it terminated the lease.
It said it had been negotiating with the Russian government over many years but "in the absence of a commitment to a completion date, the NCA decided to terminate the lease. The Russian Federation has 20 days from the day the notice of termination was served to clear the site".
But the Russian government went to court instead.
When Russia was given the "termination" notice, a spokesman at the embassy conceded "the building project had indeed encountered multiple problems and delays through several years", but said "at all times, these were a matter of constructive and frank consultations between the embassy and the NCA".
The NCA had a difficult day in court on November 23 when Justice Steven Rares showed his clear displeasure at the case being made by the NCA.
"An absolute disgrace," were his words.
"Embarrassing."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
