Michele says: "Like all new technology, there will be issues that need to be considered. Remember when DNA was first used? When computers were going to put everyone out of work? Of course, the issues you raise are of concern and so they should be to every person. However, we have highly intelligent consultants who can advise governments around the world on the need to have the necessary controls for its use, make the software makers and distributors be licensed with strict rules and regulations, traceable to computers and registered users, and to have the ability to intervene when necessary."