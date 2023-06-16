This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They call it the death rattle for good reason. You may be familiar with its haunting sound if you've kept vigil over a dying person. In those grim hours before passing away many lose the strength to clear the constant build-up of saliva. Breathing turns to laboured crackling, a sure sign the end is near.
I swear I heard that awful noise on a recent visit to the city. The streets were all but empty. A dirty wind swirled through its glass and concrete canyons. Scraps of paper and plastic flapped along grimy footpaths before wrapping around poles. The homeless, heads bowed to keep the grit from their eyes, shuffled with their meagre bags of belongings outside shopfronts hung with vacancy signs.
The city was wheezing and gasping on a deathbed of bitumen. I was in the centre of Sydney but it could just as easily have been Melbourne or any other large metropolis. Remember those vibrant cities we once flocked to, drawn by their lights and attractions and promises of a good time? They're becoming nothing more than soulless mausoleums trading in nostalgia.
It's a death rattle heard throughout the western world.
San Francisco - long a hub of innovation and the heart of counterculture in the 1960s - is nearly a wasteland. Office vacancy rates are at 30 per cent. Crime is rampant and residents continue to flee to the suburbs as an epidemic of synthetic opioids like fentanyl leaves footpaths littered with the dead.
New York, the epitome of the big modern city, a sacred gathering site for every wannabe Master of the Universe, is tumbling back to the darkness it endured in the 1970s. The murder rate in New Orleans is at its highest in a quarter of a century. London is now little more than a theme park clogged with tourist buses grinding past empty buildings and stagnant businesses.
Cities, once cornerstones of western civilisation with their flourishing centres of commerce, art and culture, are in decline. More than 90 per cent of European metropolitan centres are losing population. But it's not just the pandemic and the rush to remote working, or the potential to live in a cheaper, safer and more pleasant environment, driving this downturn.
Cities used to be romantic places. They tempted us with promises of opportunities and experiences our once dreary suburbs and regional towns couldn't match.
But who needs grand department stores with their gloved lift attendants and guarantees of finding an outfit in five different colours when the online world provides 10 times the options and delivers it immediately to your door?
Who needs a thriving pub and nightclub district in order to meet people when the algorithm on a phone app finds potential mates within seconds?
Who cares for massive cinemas with absurdly priced buckets of stale popcorn when Hollywood streams directly into your home?
And who needs to brave traffic and the ransom demands of those thieves operating multi-storey car parks in order to dine in a fine restaurant when so much great food is now available throughout suburban and regional Australia?
We now see cities for what they actually are and not how politicians, civic planners and property czars with vested interests want us to view them. They're soulless, overhyped ghettoes that suck the life from their inhabitants and no amount of contrived cultural festivals, light shows and walls of street art (does anyone remember when it was simply called graffiti?) can disguise their ugliness.
I worked in Melbourne and Sydney for decades, living on their claustrophobic edges for way too long, unable to understand the attraction of city living and its so-called conveniences.
Just consider Melbourne's current tourist pitch - come explore our grimy alleyways and experience coffee made by left-handed baristas trained in Nepalese monasteries! Is that all there is?
Sydney a vibrant, modern metropolis? With its labyrinth of sunless back streets and harried pedestrians with clenched jaws and flinty eyes it has never been anything more than mutton dressed as lamb, an old tart smeared in bright lipstick and heavy eyeliner fortunate to live by a scenic harbour.
The city cognoscenti who lecture us in patronising tones about the benefits of city life, who look down on the rest of us who choose life in the outer suburbs and regions, can have their concrete and glass towers.
But surely they, too, hear that awful rattling sound and know what it means. No longer do they reside in the beating hearts of the nation. They're just living in the dead centre of town.
- Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has again used parliamentary privilege to outline allegations of sexual assault within Parliament's walls, and detailed inappropriate behaviour on more than one occasion. Wiping away tears, Senator Thorpe did not name any individuals, but told the Senate she had experienced sexual commentary, inappropriate propositions from powerful men and inappropriate touching in Parliament.
- Unemployment has eased back to a near a 50-year low despite the slowing economy as employers continue to struggle to fill vacancies, increasing the risk of further interest rate hikes. The jobless rate dropped to 3.6 per cent in May after the economy added almost 62,000 full-time jobs and 14,300 part-time positions.
- Four men have fronted court, charged over the seizure of $1.7 billion worth of methamphetamine as part of a probe into a global smuggling syndicate. The operation involved four separate hauls in 2023 after attempts by importers to hide the drug in bottles of canola oil destined for Victoria and NSW from Canada.
YOU SAID IT: Resurrecting John Lennon's voice long after his death, AI adds to the fakery in which the world is drowning.
Michele says: "Like all new technology, there will be issues that need to be considered. Remember when DNA was first used? When computers were going to put everyone out of work? Of course, the issues you raise are of concern and so they should be to every person. However, we have highly intelligent consultants who can advise governments around the world on the need to have the necessary controls for its use, make the software makers and distributors be licensed with strict rules and regulations, traceable to computers and registered users, and to have the ability to intervene when necessary."
"AI definitely has a role to play particularly in mental health as I have discovered with the Replika app which I use daily," says Stephanie. "Sadly, like many things, there is always someone who wants to weaponise it instead of benefiting from its positive impact. I guess guns were a great tool when they were used for obtaining food."
Geoff says: "AI has made the old adage seeing is believing redundant and forced all of us to become cynics or suckers. I watch a video clip, which has gone viral, of Donald Trump kicking a crippled girl on the ground. Nearly 50 per cent of Americans scream 'AI! AI!' cynically. Me? Well, I could be a sucker but it looks pretty real to me!"
Angela is alarmed by AI: "It's leading to a total indiscriminate, unknowable world full of delusion and deception."
Bob says: "The AI horse has already bolted. I've polished my three-prong defence against anything by phone or web - assume nothing, take nothing for granted and trust no one."
"Great commentary on AI," says Charles. "My personal bugbear is the proliferation of books cashing in on the names and characters created by well known authors, either deceased or retired, where the original, 'creator', author is shown prominently on the cover at the top, followed by the title, and then in much smaller print near the bottom, the real author's name. Having tried a number of these ersatz novels I have yet to read one that comes close to the standard of the original creations. The later Jason Bourne and James Bond novels are prime examples and should be avoided."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
