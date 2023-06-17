Still picking ripe cherry tomatoes, which don't seem to have noticed that the grass outside their vegie plot is white with frost most mornings.

Preparing the ground for new one- and two-year-old asparagus crowns, to replace the asparagus plants accidentally dug up with the weeds that had encroached upon it.

No longer giving away chokos, as I can't find anyone left who wants any. Several recipients have already planted one or two of the sprouting ones so they can have their own choko glut next year.

Discovering that three vigorous broccolini plants give enough broccolini for dinner second day, which is exactly the amount we want.

Not planting onions, spring onions, quick-growing members of the cabbage family that do well planted even at this cold time of year, or peas, even the leafless pea variety that does so well here, because I am the only member of the family who adores fresh peas enough to shell them.

Watching the long flower stems of the blue salvia slowly lose their petals, which means it's time to prune the bushes again; i.e. whipper snip them to ground level before they begin to put up new shoots.