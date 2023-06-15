The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, near 50-year low: ABS

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unemployment has eased back to a near a 50-year low despite the slowing economy as employers continue to struggle to fill vacancies, increasing the risk of further interest rate hikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.