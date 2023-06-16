The Canberra Times
Zac Saddler hopes to add French resistance to the Tuggeranong Bushrangers

LW
By Liam Wyllie
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:30pm
Zac Saddler will run out for Tuggeranong after just getting back from France. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Ex-Manly Sea Eagle Zac Saddler would've missed out on a trip to France to play in front of wild Gallic crowds if his brother hadn't checked his Facebook messages.

