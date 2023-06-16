Ex-Manly Sea Eagle Zac Saddler would've missed out on a trip to France to play in front of wild Gallic crowds if his brother hadn't checked his Facebook messages.
The Tuggeranong Bushrangers second rower has just returned from a stint with the Limoux Grizzlies in France's Elite 1 Championship.
He only got back last week, but will run out for the Bushrangers against the Woden Valley Rams in the Canberra Raiders Cup at Greenway on Saturday.
But Saddler almost never made it to France and was lucky his brother was on social media.
He'd already started training with Tuggeranong when his brother got in touch.
A few weeks later, he was on a plane to Europe.
"I don't have any social media, if you don't have my number, you can't find me," Saddler said.
"My brother got a message on Facebook from a club in France asking if he knew me, and I was on a plane in the next three weeks after that.
"All the visa stuff took about two weeks and since COVID my passport had run out, so I had to get an emergency passport.
"It was definitely unexpected, I had already re-signed at Tuggeranong, and I was going to pre-season and working, all the same stuff and ready to go again then this popped up out of the blue.
"Tuggeranong were good with it. They knew that I was going to come back, so they were happy to let me go."
Saddler had a fairy-tale stint in France, winning the premiership with Limoux at the end of May.
Limoux went into the finals as second best, behind minor premiers Carcassonne, who they beat 34-24 in the grand final.
Saddler was blown away by the big crowds and passionate fans.
"It was pretty crazy, you couldn't compare it to anything you've ever seen," he said.
"There were probably 3000 to 4000 at the game, but it felt like 40,000 with the flares and fires and stuff - it was pretty wild."
Now he wants to bring his success to Tuggeranong and help them win their first premiership.
Saddler says he's "disappointed" with how the Bushrangers finished last year, falling short in the semi-final.
He's eager to get back on the park with Tuggeranong and "push to go better" this year.
"[Tuggeranong] have never won the first-grade competition. The plan was to win last year but we fell short and were disappointed with how we finished," Saddler said.
"I've come back pretty fit, no niggles or injuries so I'm pretty confident.
He was offered the opportunity to sign for another year at Limoux, but he was keen to "get back home to Tuggeranong and finish the year off with the boys".
Saddler was "50-50" about whether he wanted to become a professional footballer again after Tuggeranong reignited his enjoyment of the game.
In just his third NRL game for Manly, Saddler suffered a season ending skull fracture, and the Sea Eagles didn't renew his contract.
With the NRL relocating to Queensland in 2021, and no reserve grade in NSW during COVID-19, the Cooma product returned to the region and found himself at the Bushrangers.
"I like playing for my mates and I love playing for Tuggeranong. I really enjoyed it last year and I definitely needed it to get a bit of love back for the game," Saddler said.
"[Limoux] are happy for me to go back, but I haven't given them an answer yet. It's there if I want to go back, but I'm still undecided."
