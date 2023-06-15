The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nick Mitzevich reappointed as director of the National Gallery of Australia

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Nick Mitzevich has been reappointed to a second five-year term as director of the National Gallery of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.