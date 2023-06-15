Nick Mitzevich has been reappointed to a second five-year term as director of the National Gallery of Australia.
Arts Minister Tony Burke announced Dr Mitzevich's reappointment, saying he exhibited strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to the gallery and the broader arts sector.
He has held the position of National Gallery Director since 2018, with many successful exhibits over that time, with a special emphasis on Australian artists.
"Nick has been a great advocate for the National Gallery, and I look forward to working with him to ensure that it remains a source of pride and inspiration for all of us," Mr Burke said in a statement.
This includes the establishment of a First Nations Advisory Group and implementing the gallery's first Gender Equity Action Plan.
It comes in an arts reset year for the Albanese government.
Revive, Australia's National Cultural Policy, was announced earlier this year and the mainly Canberra-based national collecting institutions were pulled from a funding cliff, collectively getting an extra $535 million over the next four years.
The NGA received $119.1 million in the May budget, in the wake of revelations buckets were being used when it rained and the gallery was poised to charge entry fees and cut down operating hours.
"The National Gallery of Australia is a gift to all Australians" Mr Burke said.
"It's critical we safeguard it for generations to come, allowing it to showcase and tell important Australian stories."
The National Gallery of Australia has been contacted for comment.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
