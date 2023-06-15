ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has revealed the decision not to play Allan Alaalatoa in Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final was made after a series of robust conversations with Rugby Australia officials.
The skipper has spent the past two weeks on the sidelines after injuring his calf in the team's round 14 loss to the Waikato Chiefs.
Alaalatoa was pushing to return, however the decision was ultimately made not to rush the prop back.
The conversations with RA come amid wider debate over the role the national governing body should play in the decisions made by the Super Rugby franchises.
The Brumbies' quest for a home semi-final was derailed by their need to rest a host of stars during the season under RA's controversial load management policy.
As a result, ACT fell to fourth and instead of playing in Canberra this weekend will face the table-topping Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night. No Australian team has won a Super Rugby finals match in New Zealand during the competition's 25-year history.
RA is keen to ensure all Wallabies are fit and rested in the lead up to the World Cup and there were concerns surrounding Alaalatoa aggravating his calf injury.
So while the veteran was eager to play, officials took the safe option and the skipper must hope ACT win to keep his season alive.
"There were multiple robust conversations over the last week around how quickly he's turned this around," Larkham said.
"It's quite remarkable how quickly he's come through all of the processes we put him through but we're all in agreement one more week is going to give him his best prep to perform as opposed to go and play [this week]."
Larkham largely stuck with the same team that defeated the Hurricanes in a thrilling quarter-final last weekend, Jack Debreczeni retaining the No.10 jumper ahead of Noah Lolesio.
Tom Hooper is the only change to the starting side, the youngster provided a chance to press his Wallabies aspirations in the backrow.
The Chiefs have named a full-strength team led by co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber, and flyhalf Damian McKenzie.
While their skipper is out, the Brumbies received positive news with Corey Toole set to return from an ankle injury on the bench.
The speedster missed last week's victory and Larkham hopes he'll provide an impact late in the contest.
"That would be nice," he said. "We haven't actually got a plan in terms of how we're going to bring him on the field but there can certainly be some moments at the back end of the game where hopefully Tooley can ignite the crowd and ignite the team."
