Chris Payne refused bail in ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly shooting car that contained child

By Blake Foden
Updated June 15 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:50pm
Chris Payne, who was refused bail on Thursday. Picture LinkedIn
A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a car that was carrying a child, then phoned the boy's father to assure him his aim would be better next time.

