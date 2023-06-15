Unsurprisingly, former US President Donald Trump has reacted to his arraignment on charges of illegally retaining classified documents under the Espionage Act as a 'political persecution'.
Equally predictably, many figures from the GOP and conservative media have railed against the 'politicisation' of the judicial process and claimed that there is a 'double standard' in the treatment of Trump compared to that of Democrats who have in past retained such documents.
What is perhaps more surprising, however, is the response of many mainstream figures in US politics and the media, who have questioned the political wisdom of prosecuting the 45th president.
Does the prosecution of Donald Trump strengthen him politically, and if so, does this make it a bad idea?
I say no on both counts.
Although some polls appear to show that Trump's support has increased among GOP voters since his indictment on separate charges by the Manhattan District Attorney in April, it is not clear that this represents anything more than a short-term spike or even random noise.
News events often lead to a short-term shift in a politician's approval ratings which will then quietly die off and return to their long-term average. It's not clear yet that this time will be any different.
More fundamentally, America in 2023 is, as the cliché goes, a deeply polarised nation in which only a small proportion of voters are truly up for grabs. Those who claim outrage at Trump's supposed persecution were almost certainly in the tank for him anyway, and he enjoyed a decisive lead in the GOP primary even before April. To claim that Trump is politically strengthened by the existing and likely future charges is to say that there must exist a number of voters who were genuinely undecided about him until he was charged with multiple breaches of the law, whereupon they decided to support him. Does this sound plausible?
This is not to say that the charges are likely to end Trump's career either.
Ten years ago the idea that a presidential candidate could have faced criminal charges under the Espionage Act and this would not have ended his political career would have seemed far-fetched to say the least. But such is the level of partisanship in modern American politics that the GOP base can happily rationalise and explain away almost any misbehaviour on Trump's part.
Yet we should also not rush to imagine this will do him no damage at all. Persuadable voters are a minority, but they have outsized influence. The last presidential election was won in part in suburban Arizona and Georgia where many Republican-leaning voters were put off by Trump's performance. A less sullied GOP candidate could plausibly win them back - Trump is unlikely to.
So the overall results of Trump's legal problems are likely to be negative if modest. They won't help him but won't hurt him as much as one would previously have imagined.
But the real reason the prosecutions should go ahead is to safeguard the rule of law and the constitution. Contrary to presidential hagiography, America has had many flawed presidents - bigots, racists, corrupt incompetents and sexual predators along with heroes and visionaries.
What really sets Trump apart from them all is his authoritarianism and contempt for the rule of law and the constitution.
Trump is a clear and present danger to US and global democracy. His legal reckoning should have begun with a Senate vote to convict in his second impeachment trial, but it should not stop now.
