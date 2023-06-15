The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Charles Miller | What Donald Trump's indictment means for his political capital in the US

By Charles Miller
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unsurprisingly, former US President Donald Trump has reacted to his arraignment on charges of illegally retaining classified documents under the Espionage Act as a 'political persecution'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.