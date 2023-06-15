More fundamentally, America in 2023 is, as the cliché goes, a deeply polarised nation in which only a small proportion of voters are truly up for grabs. Those who claim outrage at Trump's supposed persecution were almost certainly in the tank for him anyway, and he enjoyed a decisive lead in the GOP primary even before April. To claim that Trump is politically strengthened by the existing and likely future charges is to say that there must exist a number of voters who were genuinely undecided about him until he was charged with multiple breaches of the law, whereupon they decided to support him. Does this sound plausible?