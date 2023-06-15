The number of people living in Canberra has swollen to almost 461,000 people as part of a strong upsurge in the nation's population, which has now reached 26.2 million.
As concerns about the housing shortage deepen, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the nation added almost 497,000 people in the year to the December quarter, including an influx of 387,000 migrants, driving a 1.9 per cent population increase - the fastest rate of growth since September 2009.
The rate of Australia's population growth is one of the highest among advanced economies and comes as many other countries are confronting a net decline as their population ages.
The big increase in arrivals will help ease the labour shortages hitting many industries and workplaces, but is also expected to add to pressure on the nation's already stretched housing market.
New tenants are increasingly facing double-digit rent increases while charges for existing renters are increasing by an average of 6 per cent. House prices have stabilised and are beginning to climb again.
The Reserve Bank says housing costs are being drive by supply and demand factors, highlighting concerns about the extra competition for accommodation caused by the big influx of migrants.
Confirmation of the nation's strong population growth comes as the federal government is yet to secure the political support it needs to establish its $10 billion social and affordable housing fund.
The government remains in negotiations over the Housing Australia Future Fund, with the Greens so far withholding their support.
Earlier this week the government said it would set a minimum $500 million a year spend from the fund on social and affordable housing, along with other changes aimed at addressing demands from the Greens and key cross-bench senators.
But the Greens have so far rejected the revised proposal. The minor party's housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather has called for the government to commit to directly spend up to $2.5 billion a year on social and affordable housing and to help implement a national rent freeze.
But ACT independent senator David Pocock, who has won concessions from the government including that the annual $500 million disbursement be indexed from 2029-30, called for the legislation to be passed.
"I'd really like to see this legislated," the senator told the ABC on Thursday.
Asked if he thought the Greens should accept the government's latest proposal, what the government, Senator Pocock said, "That's a decision for the Greens. I'd urge them, I'd urge the Coalition, to actually support this. This is one measure of many."
The government has forecast that net migration will reach 715,000 by the end of next financial year - a prospect that has inflamed concerns about the adequacy of the nation's housing and infrastructure.
But the government forecasts for the pace of migration to ease beyond that.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
