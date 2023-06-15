The Canberra Times
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show strong population growth

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:31pm, first published June 15 2023 - 12:02pm
The number of people living in Canberra has swollen to almost 461,000 people as part of a strong upsurge in the nation's population, which has now reached 26.2 million.

