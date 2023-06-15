The number of people living in Canberra has swollen to almost 461,000 people as part of a strong upsurge in the nation's population, which has now reached 26.2 million.
As concerns about the housing shortage deepen, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the nation added almost 497,000 people in the year to the December quarter, including an influx of 387,000 migrants, driving a 1.9 per cent population increase - the fastest rate of growth since September 2009.
The rate of Australia's population growth is one of the highest among advanced economies and comes as many other countries are confronting a net decline as their population ages.
Confirmation of the nation's strong population growth comes as the federal government is yet to secure the political support it needs to establish its $10 billion social and affordable housing fund.
The government remains in negotiations over the Housing Australia Future Fund, with the Greens so far withholding their support and demanding that the government commit to directly spending up to $2.5 billion a year on social and affordable housing and help implement a national rent freeze.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
