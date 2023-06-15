Most people think a person involved in anything technical would be a left-brain dominant person. Analytical and methodical. Computer programming, for example, sounds like an occupation for a left-brained person.
But part of the challenge with technical innovation is that you have to be creative. You need to dream up an idea. Solve a problem that people don't know they have.
Those creative types are more associated with people who have a dominant right-brain.
Maybe the best technical innovators flip between left and right brain modes?
If coming up with the idea and then solving the problem is difficult, implementing the idea is potentially more challenging.
That last step, and possibly the most difficult, is convincing people that this innovation is needed.
Even the convenience of light bulbs and electricity would have taken some convincing to assure people this was safe and was not dark and mysterious magic.
For your next party trick, say the term "driverless car" in a crowded group and gauge the reaction that it evokes. People are not quite ready for this innovation yet.
To be fair, the technical aspects are not quite fully baked yet but, I guarantee that autopilot is being used on major roads every day in Australia right now.
While drivers may take some convincing to use this new technology, there is the other side to convince - pedestrians.
If you are about to step out on to the pedestrian crossing but a self-driving car is approaching, do you pause. Do you end up in a stand-off with the pedestrian lacking the confidence to walk across the road while the car has stopped after detecting a human?
To gauge reactions, researchers designed an experiment to test the trust that pedestrians have in self-driving cars.
The first minor hurdle to overcome was that they didn't have access to a fully autonomous vehicle.
So instead of spending millions developing one before they could start the testing, they spent a couple of hundred on some cloth and created a ghost driver. They dressed up a driver to look like a car seat so when anyone glanced in the car, they just saw a seat.
The car then had the appropriate external mock devices added with displays that gave visual signs to the pedestrian that the car had seen the pedestrian or was giving way to the pedestrian.
Reactions were recorded by cameras and researchers were positioned near the crossings to conduct surveys with people that had experienced a driverless car stopping for them.
The data can then be used by companies developing driverless cars to understand ways to give people more confidence in a world fast approaching that will have cars without drivers.
The most interesting data for me was the fact that people still gave a wave or a hand gesture to thank the car for stopping for them while they walked across the road - despite knowing they just thanked a self-driving vehicle.
If nothing else, the researcher now has a great costume for his next fancy-dress party that dictates you come dressed as something beginning with the letter C.
