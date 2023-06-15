Times Past: June 16, 1965

It's hard to believe anyone would object to the Beatles receiving an award in the 1960s but that's exactly what happened on this day in 1965.
The Canberra Times reported one of two Canberra people who received the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen's Birthday honours had no objection to the Beatles also being given the award - a fact which drew some praise but, strangely, plenty of condemnation worldwide.
Thomas Fisher, of Dickson, who received the award for his work in the Department of the Army, said: "I have had some discussion about this and I think this is a world of changing images and those things which are modern to the next generation naturally have respect.
"I do not think these young people (the Beatles) have done anything except to encourage an outlook of healthy enjoyment."
Two overseas members of the Order of the British Empire actually turned in their decorations because the Beatles had joined the ranks.
In Montreal, a former Canadian MP, Hector Dupuis, returned the MBE he was awarded in 1946 because of the band's inclusion on the birthday honours list, describing the Beatles as "vulgar nincompoops".
In London, a war hero, and former RAF Squadron Leader, Paul Pearson, of Haywards Heath, Sussex, returned his award, saying it had been "debased".
After a recording session in London the day prior, the Beatles cracked back.
George Harrison said, "If Mr Dupuis doesn't want the medal he had better give it to us. Then we can give it to our manager, Mr Brian Epstein."
Drummer Ringo Starr said, "I don't care if Mr Dupuis eats his medal. For once young people get an award. What's wrong with that?"
Of course, the band went onto become one of the most influential of all time and cemented their place into rock and roll history.
