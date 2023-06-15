The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 16, 1965

June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 16, 1965
Times Past: June 16, 1965

It's hard to believe anyone would object to the Beatles receiving an award in the 1960s but that's exactly what happened on this day in 1965.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.