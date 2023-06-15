The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Apparent or 'feels like' temperatures much lower than forecasts say

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Different regions experience varying temperatures for a number of reasons. Picture by Karleen Minney
Different regions experience varying temperatures for a number of reasons. Picture by Karleen Minney

Any Canberran with places to be in the morning would be familiar with partially shocking chills in the air after checking the current temperature and thinking, "it has to be colder than that".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.