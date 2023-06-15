The Canberra Times
Ciaron Maher-trained Coolangatta eyes King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot

By Tim Auld
June 15 2023
Ciaron Maher is hoping Coolangatta takes out the King's Stand Stakes (1006m) at Royal Ascot. Picture Getty Images
Australia's leading horse trainer Ciaron Maher is hoping to conquer international racing with his speedy filly Coolangatta in the group 1 King's Stand Stakes (1006m) at Royal Ascot this Tuesday.

