Australia's leading horse trainer Ciaron Maher is hoping to conquer international racing with his speedy filly Coolangatta in the group 1 King's Stand Stakes (1006m) at Royal Ascot this Tuesday.
Fresh from training eight winners across Australia last Saturday including the group 1 Atkins at Eagle Farm, Maher arrived in England on Tuesday to oversee the final work of Coolangatta before the sprint classic.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said he was delighted with the track gallop by Coolangatta with champion jockey James McDonald in the saddle at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.
"It was a great piece of trackwork," Maher told ACM Racing.
"We just wanted to give her a look at the track before next week's race. Coolangatta worked down the straight over about 800m with a partner and she quickened over the final stages. It took a while for James to pull her up following the gallop.
"James was over the moon with her work. Coolangatta has thrived since she got to England and that's full credit to her strapper Anna Weatherlake and our staff. Coolangatta is stabled at Lambourn which is nice and quiet. It's away from all the hustle and bustle but it's only about 100km to Royal Ascot. I can't fault Coolangatta's condition or fitness to run a great race in the King's Stand Stakes."
A plan to run Coolangatta in the King's Stand Stakes was hatched after she won the group 1 Lightning Stakes at Flemington in February, Maher said.
"We started thinking of running in the King's Stand following Coolangatta's win in the Lightning," he said.
"It's taken a lot of time and effort working out all the logistics to get her to Royal Ascot. All our plans have gone like clockwork, we've got no problems. We think Coolangatta is a dominant straight track horse and that's what she gets in the King's Stand Stakes. It's a straight 1000m track and she should love the straight course and distance. We didn't come here to make up the numbers.
"We've come here to win. We've kept her fresh because that's when she races best. Her first-up record is outstanding, winning three of five. I think she's a top-class filly and deserves a crack against the best sprinters in the world. The King's Stand Stakes is a tough race - you've got to be good to win races at this level against the international sprinters and I'm confident she'll be there at the finish. It would be a huge result for us if she can win this iconic race on the world calendar."
Maher said it was a bonus to have McDonald, who rode Nature Strip to win last years King's Stand Stakes, riding Coolangatta on Tuesday.
"James has a great understanding of the filly," he said.
"James is a world-class jockey. He's competed on the world stage and been successful. James has been aboard Coolangatta for three of her five wins. James reckons she's spot-on to run well after her track gallop and that'll do me."
BET365 rates Coolangatta a $4 chance in the early betting markets for the King's Stand Stakes.
The Maher-Eustace stable holds a commanding lead over champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller in the National Trainers Premiership. They have trained 303 winners nationally from 1645 starters, while Waller has led in 264 winners from 2094 runners.
"We've had a great season, winning 11 group 1s including the Melbourne Cup, but we're not getting in front of ourselves," he said.
"The racing season doesn't finish until July 31. There's still a few weeks left in the season, so we'll see how that plans out. It would be a great achievement by our stable if we could win the national title. It would be a reward for all the hard-work that our staff put in across our various training centres."
Maher was looking forward to training horses from a state-of-the-art facility at Bong Bong in the Southern Highlands after striking a deal with Racing NSW.
"It's exciting times for racing in NSW with great prize money," he said.
"The facility at Bong Bong should compliment our other stables."
The Maher-Eustace stable also has runners at Rosehill, Flemington and Ipswich this Saturday.
