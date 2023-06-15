"We've come here to win. We've kept her fresh because that's when she races best. Her first-up record is outstanding, winning three of five. I think she's a top-class filly and deserves a crack against the best sprinters in the world. The King's Stand Stakes is a tough race - you've got to be good to win races at this level against the international sprinters and I'm confident she'll be there at the finish. It would be a huge result for us if she can win this iconic race on the world calendar."