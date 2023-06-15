At least half of the nation's current inflation problem stems from international and domestic disruptions to supply, raising questions about the effectiveness of high interest rates in bringing price pressures down.
An investigation of the causes of soaring inflation by three Reserve Bank of Australia economists has found that 50 per cent or more of the price pressures experienced in the past year have been driven by supply factors including pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the 2022 east coast floods.
This is significant because monetary policy works by influencing the strength of consumption rather than addressing problems related to supply, raising doubts about how necessary and useful high interest rates are in the current inflationary environment.
The researchers, Ben Beckers, Jonathan Hambur and Tom Williams, used three methods to calculate the relative contributions of supply and demand to the inflation problem and found that without supply problems inflation would currently be between 3.1 and 3.5 per cent, instead of 7 per cent.
"Our estimates suggest that supply-side factors have been the biggest driver of recent inflation outcomes in Australia," the authors wrote.
"These supply-side factors have been persistent, with their contribution to inflation growing over 2022, leading to an extended period of inflation being above target and concerns that inflation expectations could become de-anchored."
The research findings come amid mounting evidence that aggressive action by the RBA since May last year to tighten monetary policy in order to lower demand is working.
The economy grew by a meagre 0.2 per cent in the March quarter as households cut back sharply on spending and is forecast to expand by just 1.5 per cent next financial year.
RBA governor Philip Lowe has said that higher interest rates are having an effect on demand.
"The evidence indicates that the higher interest rates are working and that inflation is coming down," Dr Lowe said last week.
"Growth of household spending has slowed since mid-2022 as ... both higher interest rates and the cost-of-living pressures began to bite. We expect that consumption growth will remain subdued for some time for these same reasons."
The RBA economists said that understanding the relative contributions of supply and demand "is important for determining the appropriate monetary policy response".
"A central bank may at least partly 'look through' the price effects of a supply shock if it is expected to be short lived and inflation expectations remain anchored," they said, while noting that demand has also "played an important role".
Among the demand factors they identified were the rapid economic recovery following the widespread adoption of vaccines and the significant fiscal and monetary support provided to households and businesses during the pandemic.
"Demand has also been an important driver of recent inflation outcomes," the researchers said.
"Measures of capacity utilisation have been very high and labour market spare capacity has been at multi-decade lows. Taken at face value, these results suggest that inflation would still have been above the Reserve Bank's target range even if the contribution of supply factors was excluded."
ANU economist Timo Henckel said the current situation highlighted the limitations of current policy tools to tackle inflation.
"In order to bring inflation down you have to reduce demand. That is the only way we can do this, and this is going to be painful," Dr Henckel said.
The ANU economist said the Reserve Bank was acting in line with its mandate by raising interest rates because that was the tool it had to manage demand.
"It is understandable that people are looking for a scapegoat, but the biggest thing we could do is to think about adding some policy arrows to our quiver," Dr Henckel said.
"We are not being very creative in managing our economy."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
