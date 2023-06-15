Block on Russian embassy expansion welcome

The saga over the new Russian embassy site in Yarralumla had gone on too long. The government of the Russian Federation was given permission to build on the plot in 2008. Fifteen years later, that plot remains little more than a green field.
The rights and wrongs of the delays have been long debated, not least in court after the National Capital Authority took the lease away from Russia last year. Two weeks ago, Russia persuaded a judge at the Federal Court to let it have the lease back - but who knows when or even if the new building would have been completed.
Accordingly the intervention of the prime minister is welcome. The matter had dragged on too long so the best course was to say: "enough".
That, though, was not the reason for Anthony Albanese's intervention.
"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence, and so close to Parliament House," he said.
We do not doubt him.
In the 15 years since permission was granted, an immense amount has changed. In 2008, there was still hope that Russia would develop democratically and economically and come into the wider community of nations. That has not happened. Vladimir Putin has strengthened his despotic hold over the country.
Australia and Russia are not at war - but Australia is supplying equipment to Ukraine which is resisting the Russian invasion. Australian vehicles carry Ukrainian troops to battle to kill Russian soldiers. Australia and Russia are adversaries if not quite enemies.
The signs of unacceptable behaviour were there before the Russian invasion. Russian agents have killed British citizens on British soil, and Britain is as close an ally of Australia as it's possible to get.
The Australian intelligence services believe that Russia foments trouble among conspiracy-minded fringe groups in this country.
An additional compelling reason for denying Russia its expansion is that its diplomats do not appear ready to leave its existing premises on Canberra Avenue.
There are signs that the embassy has been expanding with new floors below ground.
One of Australia's most respected experts on security - and one plugged into thinking in ASIO - calls the place a "fortress".
Professor John Blaxland added that the Yarralumla plot of land has a direct line of sight to Parliament House and to Telstra Tower, so it is well placed to try to access secret communications.
The situation has also changed since the lease was granted because technology has moved on.
The existing embassy opposite the Kingston Hotel has been the scene of the kind of drama that sits convincingly in spy novels. Agents followed agents. Phones were tapped. Plots were hatched.
But espionage now is about technology more than patience and foot-slogging. One imagines that messages don't get left in old tree trunks in parks these days. The spy of our times hacks phones and websites.
All of these factors make the government's decision welcome. Russia is far from a friend of Australia. It may wish Australia harm.
Given that, any constraint on Russian abilities to undermine Australia is necessary. We are a democratic country and Russia is not. It is in an existential fight where Australia is aligned with the other side.
It may be that the Australian security services have the measure of the current embassy.
They know the movements of the diplomats and where the vulnerabilities might be. It is good that they don't have to contend with an expansion of Russian abilities.
