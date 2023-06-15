The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Block on Russian embassy expansion welcome

By The Canberra Times
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction materials lie unused on the Yarralumla site where a new Russian embassy was to be built before being blocked by the National Capital Authority. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Construction materials lie unused on the Yarralumla site where a new Russian embassy was to be built before being blocked by the National Capital Authority. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The saga over the new Russian embassy site in Yarralumla had gone on too long. The government of the Russian Federation was given permission to build on the plot in 2008. Fifteen years later, that plot remains little more than a green field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.