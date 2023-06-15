The Canberra Times
State of Origin: Cameron Munster backs Corey Horsburgh for long Maroons career

By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Maroons star Cameron Munster predicts once Corey Horsburgh forces his way into the Queensland side he'll be there for a long time. Picture Getty Images
Corey Horsburgh is edging his way towards a Queensland debut and once he gets there Maroons star Cameron Munster predicts he'll have a long State of Origin career.

