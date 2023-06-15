Corey Horsburgh is edging his way towards a Queensland debut and once he gets there Maroons star Cameron Munster predicts he'll have a long State of Origin career.
Horsburgh is 19th man for Origin II at Lang Park on Wednesday, having narrowly missed out on the squad for the series-opener in Adelaide.
He was in the mix to help replace injured Maroons duo Jai Arrow (ankle) and Tom Gilbert (shoulder), with Queensland coach Billy Slater opting for Jeremiah Nanai and Moeaki Fotuaika instead.
Munster has liked what he's seen of the Canberra Raiders lock and predicted he'd become an Origin mainstay.
Slater said he would have no hesitation to bring Horsburgh into the 17 to face the NSW Blues if needed.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Big Red, he's going good. I've never met him before until I came into camp, but he's a likeable character and he wears his heart on his sleeve," Munster said.
"You can just tell the way he plays - with a lot of aggression, he loves Canberra as a team and he's a proud Queenslander.
"Once he gets his opportunity I'm sure he'll be in the team for a long time."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
Wednesday: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Blues squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Payne Haas, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Reece Robson, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: 18 Stephen Crichton. 19 Keaon Koloamatangi.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.