It had to come to this.
Does the opposition interrogation matter anymore? After days of non-stop pressure on Labor, in particular Katy Gallagher, over Brittany Higgins and the very private contents of her phone, the whole thing has come back to bite the opposition.
With one day to go on the parliamentary week, a Liberal senator has been dumped from the party room, a federal minister has been in tears in the chamber and, despite well-informed claims parliamentary culture is "different" now, there is a female senator pleading for more security guards and cameras.
The focus is not on policy and good government.
"At this moment it is not a safe place for women," Lidia Thorpe told Parliament.
"Yesterday I could not stay silent as someone who has knowingly made me feel unsafe had the gall to stand up in front of Parliament and preach about protecting women.
"This was not an isolated incident and there are others I could name who have inappropriately touched me, invaded my space and knowingly made me feel unsafe."
Senator David Van no longer sits with the Liberal party.
He'd championed new standards in Parliament while having a go at Labor's hypocrisy over Ms Higgins.
But other people have come forward to Peter Dutton with further allegations and he is out of the party room.
ACM, publisher of this masthead, understands there are other Liberal complainants, including former parliamentarians.
Senator Van rejects the "concocted" and "false" accusations from Senator Thorpe and he wants an investigation, "So they can prove to be false".
"If it was true, she would not be cowering under the umbrella of parliamentary privilege to make such a scandalous and serious claim so carelessly," he told the Senate.
At the start of the week, Senator Gallagher was the focus of her engagement with Ms Higgins and David Sharaz revealed in private, published text messages.
She still is the focus for the opposition senators, but questions now need to flip back to the other side.
The pressure is getting to Senator Gallagher but she is holding her line. Known as an interrogator and more recently as part of the Albanese government leadership team and a multi-tasker with several large portfolios, she cracked today after days of pressure in and out of Parliament.
"I ... I am very disappointed this week," Senator Gallagher said, choking up.
She is definitely not alone.
The biggest thing garnered on Thursday is a lesson on the dangers of stepping out when your own house is not in order. And does any party have a house in order?
The Parliament wants to be taken seriously when it comes to improving the workplace culture. It still needs to show it.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
