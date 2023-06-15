The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Australia's parliamentary script flips on the opposition

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Katy Gallagher. Picture by Gary Ramage
Senator Katy Gallagher. Picture by Gary Ramage

It had to come to this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.