The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Great at making gingerbread houses? Enter the Queanbeyan Christmas in July competition

Updated June 15 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make a gingerbread house for Christmas in July. Picture by Shutterstock
Make a gingerbread house for Christmas in July. Picture by Shutterstock

The Queanbeyan Christmas in July markets are being held at the Queanbeyan Showground on Saturday, July 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.