Great at making gingerbread houses? Enter the Queanbeyan Christmas in July competition

The Queanbeyan Christmas in July markets are being held at the Queanbeyan Showground on Saturday, July 8.
All things Christmas-y will be celebrated from 9am to 3pm on the day, with more than 100 stalls as well as food and drink and activities.
Among the events this year will be a Christmas cake decorating competition and gingerbread house making competition.
Both competitions have five categories: youth (under 12 years), teenager, adult, senior (over 55 years) and overall winner.
Local businesses will be donating prizes for each category.
Entry forms are here.
