This Travelrite Japanese cruise will be a hot destination in 2024

Mt Fuji viewed from behind Chureito Pagoda. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Relax onboard the Celebrity Millennium from Kyoto to Tokyo, on a cruise that circumnavigates the main island of magical Japan.

This fully escorted cruise from Travelrite and The Senior newspaper includes sightseeing tours at each port of call.



With a choice of two departures, May 21 to June 9, 2024 and September 30 to October 19, 2024, there is no reason to miss out on discovering why Japan is a favourite destination for so many.

The many beauties of Kyoto are the first to be uncovered. Be transfixed by the Golden Pavilion with its two top floors covered in gold leaf before heading to Ryoanji Temple and Japan's most lauded rock garden.

Gion, Kyoto's most famous geisha district is also on the program. See the famous Silver Pavilion, Nanzenji Temple and the Imperial Palace, the former palace of the Emperor of Japan.

Young women wearing traditional Japanese Kimono walk in the street of Gion, Kyoto old town in Japan. Picture Shutterstock

Next day ride the Shinkansen train, or 'Bullet train,' which travels up to 270 kmph to get passengers to Tokyo fast. Check out parts of old Tokyo like the Asakusa Kannon Temple as well as the more modern city and its Ginza shopping district.



The Imperial Palace East Gardens, part of the royal residence, is a wonderful example of traditional Japanese landscape design.

From the port of Yokohama, board the Celebrity Millennium to start your loop of Japan. A highlight is a visit to Mt. Fuji, a still active volcano and Japan's highest and the most sacred of it's 'Three Holy Mountains.'

Rest up with a day at sea, enjoying the exceptional facilities onboard. Refurbished in 2016, the Celebrity Millennium has a contemporary sophisticated feel, with stately public spaces, a diverse art collection to enjoy and a luxurious experience to be savoured.

Modern Osaka, the next port of call, is considered Japan's street food capital and home to the Shitennoji Temple built in 593.

Peace Memorial Park, Hiroshima, the site where the first atomic bomb was exploded. Picture Shutterstock

After another day spent sightseeing in Osaka, the group heads to Hiroshima. Visit the Peace Memorial Park which commemorates the site where the first atomic bomb was exploded and see the Genbaku Dome, the surviving remnant of a structure that crumbled in the explosion.

Enjoy a day at sea before the port of Busan in South Korea comes into view. Marvel at the ancient Silla capital, Gyeong-Ju, a place in UNESCO's top 10 historic sites.

Aomori, Japan, is reached the following morning. Positioned on the northernmost point of Japan's main island Honshu, Aomori is one of the most culturally rich cities in the northern Tohoku Region and home to Hirosaki Castle, built in 1611.

Further north is Hakodate, one of the main cities on Hokkaido, Japan's second largest and northernmost island. Delight in bustling morning markets and the magnificent Goryokaku Tower which stands 107 metres tall to give visitors a bird's eye view of the city and surrounding mountain ranges.