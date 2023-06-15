The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jockey Patrick Scorse banned by Racing NSW after positive cocaine test

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Scorse is facing 12 months out of the saddle. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Patrick Scorse is facing 12 months out of the saddle. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Country jockey Patrick Scorse has been hit with a 12-month ban from racing after testing positive to cocaine for the second time in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.