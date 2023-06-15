Country jockey Patrick Scorse has been hit with a 12-month ban from racing after testing positive to cocaine for the second time in three years.
Analysis of a urine sample - provided by Scorse after racing at Muswellbrook Racecourse on April 28 - was found to contain a substance banned under AR136(1), namely benzoylecgonine, the metabolite of cocaine.
Scorse breached the same rule with the same banned substance in 2021, after the now 24-year-old gave up equestrian to follow in the footsteps of his Group One-winning father John to become a jockey.
Racing NSW Stewards took into account a guilty plea, genuine remorse displayed by Scorse, as well as his professional and personal circumstances when handing out the penalty.
Scorse was advised stewards would consider staying the final three months of the suspension should he complete satisfactory professional counselling.
If he meets those requirements and provides a urine sample free of any banned substances, consideration would be given to varying the full suspension of his licence which would allow him to return to riding trackwork from February 6.
Scorse's suspension commenced on June 6 - the day he was stood down by Racing NSW stewards - and expires on June 6 in 2024.
Scorse's father John Scorse is a two-time Canberra jockey's premiership winner. Dig a little deeper and you see racing runs in the family - John's brother Alan was a jockey, as was Patrick's cousin Matty.
But Scorse's time in the saddle has been anything but smooth sailing.
A barrier incident at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra in 2020 saw Scorse taken to hospital, where it was revealed soft tissue damage had left him facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
