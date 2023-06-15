Liberal senator David Van has told the Senate he will "fully cooperate" with inquiries into a sexual assault allegation against him, made and then withdrawn in Parliament, as he strenuously denied the claim.
Senator Van will no longer sit in the Liberal party room following the allegation, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton announced on Thursday afternoon.
"Since the airing of Senator Thorpe's allegation yesterday, further allegations in relation to Senator Van have been brought to my attention overnight and this morning," Mr Dutton said.
"As such, I met with Senator Van this morning and a short time ago I advised Senator Van of my decision that he should no longer sit in the Liberal Party partyroom.
"At the outset, I want to make clear, very clear that I'm not making any judgement on the veracity of allegations, or any individual's guilt or innocence."
Mr Dutton said an independent process by the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service will now begin.
Senator Van immediately denied the allegations in the Senate on Wednesday, as well as in a statement later that evening, and an interview with 2GB radio Sydney on Thursday morning.
"Nothing that she has alleged about me is truthful," Senator Van said speaking in the Senate on Thursday.
Senator Van was speaking after Senator Thorpe gave a personal statement in which she outlined an experience of sexual assault and other experiences of harassment in Parliament House, but did not name any individuals.
Senator Van has called for this statement to be withdrawn.
"No such exchange occurred between us. There is no interaction that could conceivably resemble what she described today," Senator Van told Parliament on Thursday.
"Making false allegations in the Senate today is disgraceful and brings the Senate into disrepute."
Senator Van accepted he would no longer sit in the Liberal party room, and said he would answer any questions raised by the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service and the Liberal Party.
"I do not wish this matter to stay in the Liberal Party that I fought so hard for, so I accept that I will no longer be sitting in the party room," Senator Van said.
"There should be and must be an investigation into these outrageous claims, so they can be proved to be false," Senator Van said.
"I will fully cooperate with investigators and answer any questions that they may have of me and Senator Thorpe should do the same.
"I'll answer any questions put to me by my own party as well."
READ MORE:
Senator Van has also called for the Senate President to review the personal statement made by Senator Thorpe in the Senate on Thursday.
"I call on you, Madam President to review the senator's most recent statement, as I believe it reflected personally on me every bit as her allegations did last night, after naming me last night, or yesterday, and it should be withdrawn as per standing orders with reflection on a senator," he said.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.