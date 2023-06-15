The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Breaking

Liberal senator David Van responds to Lidia Thorpe assault allegations

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liberal senator David Van has told the Senate he will "fully cooperate" with inquiries into a sexual assault allegation against him, made and then withdrawn in Parliament, as he strenuously denied the claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.