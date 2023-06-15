Whimsical woven bird exhibition at Strathnairn Arts

Here's a lovely exhibition to attend at the Strathnairn Arts gallery in Holt, always a gorgeous place to visit in any case.
Weavers and members of the Fibre Basket Makers of the ACT have created birds of all shapes and sizes from natural and manmade materials.
The Flights of Fancy exhibition is on until July 2 in Homestead Gallery 2 at 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt.
The Homestead Galleries and shop are opened Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Cafe Stepping Stone is open the same days 8.30am to 3.30pm.
