Katy Gallagher has declared she will "withstand this line of questioning", but still buckled on Thursday under a fourth day of intense probing over events of two years ago relating to Brittany Higgins.
The Finance Minister and ACT senator choked up and wiped away tears as she said she was "very disappointed this week" while addressing a set of long questions from Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie in question time on Thursday.
The first McKenzie question ended with, "If it's true that you did nothing with the information, why can't you answer basic factual questions about your involvement in this matter?".
Senator Gallagher responded that she answered "probably more questions than many of the people who knew much more than me".
Senator Gallagher then continued insisting she would not breach the confidentiality of Brittany Higgins, nor her partner David Sharaz, who she admits had come to her just before her allegations became public in February 2021.
READ MORE
"I'm prepared to withstand this line of questioning and coverage for the media, because I am ... well, senator, I don't imagine women come to you with claims and concerns about sexual assault, but they come to me and I will not breach their confidence," she said.
Asked again by Senator McKenzie about "basic factual questions about your involvement in this matter" and "Why do you refuse to be held accountable in this chamber?" turned out to be too much for the Minister for Women.
"I ... I am very disappointed this week," Senator Gallagher said, choking up.
"At the work that we have done on Jenkins, on the Respect at Work, on asking women to come forward when something happens to them and then treating women the way they've been treated right now. It says something about this.
"And I am sorry, Senator Reynolds is clearly upset about what happened to her and I told her that. I told her that."
Amid interjections from the opposition, she also addressed Ms Higgins.
"But I am also very sorry for Brittany Higgins," Senator Gallagher said. "I'm sorry that documents about her personal life have been leaked.
"I'm sorry that a confidential draft of a claim for compensation found its way to the front pages of a national newspaper and I am sorry for all the women ..."
And then the time for the answer ran out.
And the questions went on.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.