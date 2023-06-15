I have been writing fishing columns for various publications almost continuously for the past 26 years.
This is my last one. After more than a quarter of a century - and over 1000 reports - it's time do a bit more fishing and bit less writing.
Recreational fishing has certainly changed markedly since 1997. When I first started writing, there were no marine parks, sanctuary zones or fishing licences (in NSW at least).
You could also count the number of Recreational Fishing Havens across the state on one hand - now there are dozens. That's been a wonderful development.
While technology has certainly changed fishing since the late 90s, it's also completely transformed fishing writing and reporting.
I used to lug around a bulky SLR camera to record images of my catches - now I simply carry my phone.
Smartphones have had an enormous impact on the sport, revolutionising the way anglers get their fishing intel.
Back in the day, you had to wait for weekly fishing reports like mine to gauge where and when the fish were biting.
Nowadays, if someone catches a good fish, or lots of them, the details are doing the rounds on social media within minutes. It makes it hard to keep that 'secret' spot a secret!
Perhaps the highlight of writing this column was bringing readers the tale of the huge 130cm Murray cod caught in 2020 in Lake Burley Griffin.
That report almost broke social media, recording thousands of likes, comments and shares within a day.
It also ended up running in scores of newspapers around Australia.
READ MORE:
That big cod would have been stocked into the lake well before I wrote my first fishing report. Happily, it was released and is no doubt still terrorising redfin and carp around the Commonwealth Avenue bridge pylons.
While I've enjoyed every aspect of writing reports, perhaps the thing I've loved most has been engaging via social media and other platforms with like-minded (and some not so like-minded) anglers from across the country.
Some of them I've never actually met in person - and probably never will - but I consider many of them close fishing colleagues.
To all of you, thanks for reading, contributing, commenting, sharing, liking, disliking, arguing and agreeing with me over the years - it's been a privilege. See you on the water!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.