The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Hospital staff miss deadlines for Rozalia Spadafora inquest statements

BF
By Blake Foden
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital last year. Picture supplied
Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital last year. Picture supplied

A number of Canberra Hospital staff have missed multiple deadlines to provide statements to an inquest into the death of a child, frustrating counsel assisting the coroner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.