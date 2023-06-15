The Canberra Times
Senator Van faces allegations from former Coalition senator

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:16am, first published June 15 2023 - 7:30pm
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has revealed he is aware of a further, third allegation against now-crossbench senator David Van.

