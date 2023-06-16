Watching the footy and waiting for a call, Corey Horsburgh had given up on getting a State of Origin call-up and had just started to plan a trip home to Queensland.
Then the phone rang. And Billy Slater invited him up to the Gold Coast anyway - as 19th man for the Queensland Maroons.
And as Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said, he's one step closer to realising his Origin dream.
Slater's already said he'd have no hesitation bringing Horsburgh into the 17 if there's an injury ahead of Origin II at Lang Park on Wednesday.
He'll warm-up with the team in front of a packed house full of rabid Queenslanders as a reserve - something he's never done before.
Horsburgh was relishing the opportunity, but said it would also be a bit weird - having never been an 18th man for the Raiders before either.
The fiery redhead has projected himself onto the Origin radar this year after making the Raiders No.13 jersey his own with a combination of his ball-running and ball-playing.
He's finally put the injury woes that dogged his early NRL career behind him and it's starting to pay off.
Stuart let him know he was in the mix for game two so Horsburgh was patiently watching Melbourne flog Cronulla on Sunday hoping for a call.
"I was kind of just chilling at home watching the footy then after the game finished I got a call," he said.
"I was just waiting. 'Sticky' told me I'm a chance so I didn't plan anything and then when I didn't get a call ... the game had finished and I didn't hear anything so I just started to plan something and as I was planning it he gave me a call.
"It worked out well. I was planning to come up home so I would've been here anyway."
Horsburgh's spent the week immersing himself in Maroons camp - hanging around Queensland legends like Slater, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Nate Myles. Not to mention his Maroons teammates.
The 25-year-old's sponging up everything he can.
Along with learning all the structures and plays, Horsburgh was also focussing on building friendships with his fellow Queenslanders - so he would then be playing for his mates.
The loveable larrikin has already endeared himself to his Queensland teammates, with Maroons star Cameron Munster singing his praises.
Queensland's five-eighth felt once Horsburgh gets his Origin chance he's not only going to take it but make the jersey his own for a long time.
Horsburgh's looking to use everything he learns when he gets back to Canberra and runs out against the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Football Stadium next Sunday.
"I'm already learning new things, just different views on things," he said.
"Hopefully I learn a few things and if anyone asks be able to tell them how it went or give them a bit of advice.
"It's been a good experience."
Stuart said both Horsburgh and Raiders second-rower Hudson Young were "Origin players".
The latter's kept his spot on the NSW Blues edge for Origin II after making his debut in the series opener.
Young will have four days before he has to back up, while Horsburgh will have a more relaxed return from camp - unless he gets a last-minute call-up.
Stuart was expecting Horsburgh to bring back plenty of energy.
"He'll come back bouncing out of this - just being in camp and training with the elite players of the game," he said.
"It's a good feeling as a young footy player to be training and living around those players who are at the elite level.
"I've got no doubt Hudson and Corey are both Origin players ... they're both born to play Origin football.
"They just need experience now and get Origin games under their belts for them to grow."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
Wednesday: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Blues squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Payne Haas, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Reece Robson, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: 18 Stephen Crichton. 19 Keaon Koloamatangi.
