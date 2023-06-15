Freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of movement, freedom to practice religion and beliefs are all threatened daily in Vietnam. Australia should use every opportunity it has to promote respect for these fundamental human rights, which reflect long-held Australian values. The Australian government should not forget the people of Vietnam, who do not have a government who will stand up for them. While Australia continues to strengthen its ties with Vietnam, it would do well to remember that a prosperous economy means nothing if it is shrouded in double standards and people are denied basic human rights.