Daniela Gavshon | Did Anthony Albanese get it right on his trip to Vietnam?

By Daniela Gavshon
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
After Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first official visit to Vietnam, Australians should be asking if their elected leaders are really representing their values in the region. Certainly, the Prime Minister missed the opportunity to raise human rights when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Australia. Did Albanese once again fail to discuss a broad range of human rights issues when he visited Vietnam?

