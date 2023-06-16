Sleep easy | Trending

Hibernate on a budget, with these beautiful bedroom updates that cost less than $100 each.
Full Moon, Low Tide print, from $40. Affordable art is a simple way to update your bedroom, and can act as a guiding colour palette for new bedding, pillows and the like. birdandblossom.com.au
Moroccanoil Night Body Serum, $96. Aligning with the skin's natural overnight recovery process, massage it in sweeping motions and inhale the signature scent. Available at Sephora and David Jones.
Bouclé pebble eye mask, $20. If you're bothered by light leaks, this is a helpful antidote. tonic.net.au
Ivory ceramic lamp, $89.95. Switching up your lighting is another simple way to give your boudoir a fresh feel. gigiandtom.com.au
Beautiful Reasons pyjama pants, $59.97. Treat yourself to some new nightwear to complement your bedroom's new look. bendonlingerie.com.au
Crossover faux fur slippers, $24.99. If it's time for some new slippers, now's the time to also spoil yourself in that department. adairs.com.au
Sleep essential oil, $29.95. Winter is the ideal time to create a divine sensory aromatic experience in your bedroom. palmbeachcollection.com.au
Emerald Hill Karla faux rabbit fur rug, $40. Something soft underfoot helps create a cosy space. spotlightstores.com
Averline European pillowcase, $39.95. Are you sensing a pattern? You can't have too much texture when it comes to sprucing up your bedroom this winter. pillowtalk.com.au
Echo Pop, $79. A quintessential modern bedroom accessory, this smart speaker can help you wind down for the evening. It has relaxing sleep sounds, can set an alarm for the morning and turn your lights off. amazon.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
