Independent senator Lidia Thorpe charges racism in treatment of her claims

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:14am, first published 9:13am
Senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has charged there has been "systemic racism" in the treatment of her allegations about inappropriate behaviour against her in Parliament House, saying her claims were not taken seriously until a white woman also came forward.

