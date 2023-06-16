Spare us some of the sentimentality for Calvary's culture

Before we get too sentimental about the values Calvary Hospital ACT is supposed to espouse, there are a few things that need to be reported about its governance and administrative conduct in the second half of the first decade of the 2000s, not a million years ago. Facts that staff like me in those years will remember well.
For context, the nuns - the last elderly few of whom had been involved in the hospital till a few years before - had all retired by then. Leaving it to very average secular health managers of sorts, just as in most of the rest of the Catholic hospital system. I was told by long-serving nurses when I started that the difference in attitude towards staff was already palpable.
In the years I was there - and these are facts easily repeatable in court - a medical officer (indeed one whose duties I came, among others, to fill) was terminated for whistleblowing internally, after reporting that a specialist was operating with a significant incidence of avoidable morbidity. An admittedly greedy agency locum was allowed by the two medical roster offices - the public and private hospitals', which evidently did not talk to each other - to be wards-rostered on 24-7 continuously for a couple of months. Which didn't so much do harm to the patients as to this locum's mind, with significant subsequent effects on him, none of which Calvary took any responsibility for.
Finally, increasingly in those years it seemed impossible to talk with a member of Calvary staff most fortnights who had not been underpaid or had their progressive leave under-calculated. Had any business without a reputation for "caring" behaved this way it would surely have been the subject of auditing and prosecution.
No doubt things have changed dramatically at Calvary ACT in the last dozen years, going by the declarations now of its quasi-holiness.
The Greens are requiring the government to accept its housing policy as part of the social housing fund proposal. The federal Greens want $1 billion allocated for achieving the imposition by states and territories of a two-year freeze on rent increases, then ongoing rent caps, and improved renters rights.
The ACT Greens want a rent freeze for two years and thereafter capped to a set percentage.
Community housing funds are very much needed, however when it comes to the ongoing rent caps and freezes for a period, it is apparent this is a policy reflecting short-term crisis management.
Long-term rent caps will have various downstream undesirable effects, none of which have been factored into these policies. The most immediate would be removal of properties from the controls of the scheme and used instead in short-term accommodation. In a longer term there will be a disincentive to invest in rented properties leading to the burden of accommodation shortfall.
The market should be allowed to operate whereby higher rents will encourage investment, not policies framed for voter benefit by Greens and with little, it would seem, expert input from a wide range of housing policy experts.
The short answer, Paul Mason ("Pardon me?", Letters, June 15) is - nobody knows. And that is because the situation has never arisen. Yes, the US president does have the power to grant pardons (Article 2 of the constitution) and most, if not all, have used that power, including President Trump, to pardon persons convicted of crimes against the US (ie federal, not state crimes). So, if candidate and defendant Trump were convicted in, say, the Florida documents case, and then elected president, no doubt he would move (very quickly) to pardon himself, probably arguing that there is nothing in the constitution which says that he cannot do so.
Having raised an argument of constitutional interpretation, the matter should be referred to the US Supreme Court for a definitive ruling. I suspect the court would rule against Trump, on the grounds that in drawing up the constitution and the model for the republic, the founding fathers did not intend the president to be a king, nor emperor nor Grand High Pooh-Bah, with unlimited power.
Today's history dates show Magna Carta signed by King John on this date (June 15) in 1215. The memorial is located in Runnymede. As is the RAAF WWII memorial. Approximately 5000 RAAF personnel were killed serving with and alongside the RAF in the European air war.
Defending hard won freedoms. Despite blithering incompetence in Australia's readiness for WWII, we scrambled and fought off and defeated the Axis forces. The quality of the heart in the man in the fight was the key ingredient in early desperate years.
Such defence of freedoms is ongoing today, with military supply and training for Ukraine. But, unfortunately, we will need to have the heart for more, in our region. And the equipment. Sadly, we've seen more blithering incompetence in, particularly, vital naval procurement over past 10 years at least.
Eric Hunter (Letters, June 15), is sarcastically and erroneously saying; so much for the "stabilising" influence of the monarchy which is diametrically opposite to the facts.
Referring to the era of the Myall Creek massacre 63 years prior to federation in 1901 is a red herring, as since then Australia as a constitutional monarchy has experienced well over a century of uninterrupted, stable democratic government, except for the period between 2010-2013 when the ALP decided to play "musical chairs" with their PMs. This is more than can be said about a vast number of republics worldwide .
A number of your letter writers oppose the Voice on the grounds that it will give special rights to a small group who claim Indigenous ancestry or, by parroting Peter Dutton, suggest that it will make some Australians more equal than others.
I say to these people, if it was the attempted genocide of your people, the theft of your land, the erasure of your culture and way of life, the loss of your wealth, your basic human rights and the removal of your children, would you still argue that you don't deserve a voice in matters that affect you?
Sometimes the truth hurts.
At last, someone has said it: the Final Solution (Peter Stanley, Letters 15 June). The mass slaughter of kangaroos at Red Hill nature reserve this week has happened many times before: at Mt Ainslie, Mt Majura, Goorooyarroo, Mulligans Flat, The Pinnacle, East Jerrabomberra, West Jerrabomberra, Callum Brae, Mt Mugga Mugga, Isaacs Ridge, Farrer Ridge.
Next year, they will pick another reserve with good numbers of kangaroos and blast them out of existence and claim they need to kill them to protect the grassland threatened species which have evolved with kangaroos for millions of years. As though kangaroos cause extinctions.
Peter Stanley (Letters, June 15) should be embarrassed and ashamed by his misuse of the term "Final Solution". It is completely offensive to many, many people.
When I started work in the PMG (Post-Master General's Department) in 1954, cardigans of all colours were quite common in the office. In fact, cardigans in those days were common mens wear and not just in the PMG.
Many of the older officers in my branch were ex-servicemen and most wore cardigans, jackets and ties almost as a uniform. By the mid-to-late 1960s changing fashions had seen cardigans become almost extinct as office wear and I'm sure that by 1987 there would be no way Gordon de Brouwer could walk into an office where "every other guy was wearing a grey cardigan".
While the Australian War Memorial serves as a national institution and is in pride-of-place within the Parliamentary Triangle it should reflect all wars that led to the nation we have today. It must not be captured by any partial interest at the cost of excluding others.
A war broke out between Australia's original inhabitants and the first colonists within the first year of settlement. This part of our history has been neglected. The efforts and sacrifices of those who served in uniforms, many years later, represent only part of the wars on which our modern Australia was founded and built. I agree with Rohan Goyne's comment (Letters, June 14); "Our national institutions should always present the good, bad and the ugly of our national story".
