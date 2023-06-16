The Canberra Times
Spare us some of the sentimentality for Calvary's culture

By Letters to the Editor
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
Protesters outside the ACT Assembly as legislation was passed for the government to take over Calvary Hospital. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Before we get too sentimental about the values Calvary Hospital ACT is supposed to espouse, there are a few things that need to be reported about its governance and administrative conduct in the second half of the first decade of the 2000s, not a million years ago. Facts that staff like me in those years will remember well.

