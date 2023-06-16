Spare us some of the sentimentality for Calvary's culture

The short answer, Paul Mason ("Pardon me?", Letters, June 15) is - nobody knows. And that is because the situation has never arisen. Yes, the US president does have the power to grant pardons (Article 2 of the constitution) and most, if not all, have used that power, including President Trump, to pardon persons convicted of crimes against the US (ie federal, not state crimes). So, if candidate and defendant Trump were convicted in, say, the Florida documents case, and then elected president, no doubt he would move (very quickly) to pardon himself, probably arguing that there is nothing in the constitution which says that he cannot do so.

