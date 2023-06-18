Despite having a Labor sheriff in town, the public service is being directed to slim down its operations in a bid to generate extra savings.
Cost of living. A tightening of the belt. A time of restraint.
But it's also facing another challenge - how does the bureaucracy trim back on the nice-to-have benefits while also stopping its talent from running to the stocked fridges and funky fit-outs of the private sector?
It's a question unlikely to be a major issue for these agencies who scored some sweet refurbishments and amenities this financial year.
According to answered Senate estimates questions on notice by Liberal senator Jane Hume, it's not all doom and gloom across the bureaucracy.
Take, for example, the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, which spent $116,365 to expand its executive rooms so it could fit in the Education Department's top bosses, too.
The departments sorted out their video conferencing woes too within that budget.
Curiously, the Future Fund Management Agency spent $22,275 on a quite average-looking coffee machine that sits on an "external visitor floor" and is "used only for visitor meetings". Public Eye asked for a please explain on that eyebrow-raising purchase.
"The Future Fund runs an outsourced investment model and, since the post-pandemic return to office, hosts a high number of visits from its investment partners," a spokeserson responded.
"The machine is automated and provides barista-quality coffee when used by a number of service staff, while avoiding the cost and time of purchasing coffee for visitors externally.
"It is expected to last for 10 years and was acquired in accordance with Commonwealth procurement guidelines to ensure value for money."
Others, like the senior officials in Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, Australian Digital Health Agency and Federal Court of Australia, all got new fit outs with nice chairs and desks to match.
The three agencies' total budget for the financial year to date stretched a bit beyond the $200,000 mark.
At the Australian Public Service Commission, more than $2000 was spent on the "supply and installation" of "executive office door signage".
While breaking no one's bank, we appreciated the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation's need for a $70 AirFryer in the kitchen.
Other agencies also took more a modest approach.
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission only spent $5251 on its chief executive Michael Phelan and his deputies. That got them three replacement desk chairs.
Though that's ignoring the $873,144 it spent replacing 104 existing workstations with 153 brand new ones.
We'll forgive the commission for the $33 sandwich press. Times are tough, after all.
This list isn't entirely fair. Some agencies were less forthcoming about where they put their pennies.
Understandably, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service said it couldn't say how possibly say many microwaves it bought because that's a national security risk.
The Department of Defence also said it couldn't itemise how much of a total $16.8 million budget was used to refurbish two SES Band 3 offices.
Though we say props to the Australian Signals Directorate who was not too shy to tell the public about the $880 elevator carpet upgrade. We love transparency.
The Australian Public Service Commissioner will hold monthly sessions where any public servant can come and speak to him. That's what Gordon de Brouwer told those gathered at Hotel Realm for his first speech as commissioner, hosted by the ACT branch of the Institute of Public Administration Australia.
"I'm going to start doing monthly drop-ins where anyone in the service can join me in a safe space to catch up," Dr de Brouwer said.
"And I'll let you know more about what that means in practice in the coming weeks."
What a soft launch. The new commissioner described himself to colleagues as a "people person", reminding them that people are at the centre of what the public service does.
Some of the big bosses convened to listen to the new commissioner speak included (soon to retire) Agriculture secretary Andrew Metcalfe, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo and Attorney-General's Department secretary Katherine Jones.
Other top lines from Dr de Brouwer's appearance included urging public servants to step up and make the changes they want to see in their workplaces. "I think taking ownership, taking control of your own workplace really matters ... it's just being an adult, being an adult in the workplace, and being treated like an adult in the workplace," he said.
"I don't like cults," he continued, "and there's too much of the cult of the leader, sometimes." He urged more focus on the APS and executive level staff, though he perhaps caught a look from Katherine Jones, because he added "leadership matters, Katherine", before continuing.
Labor senator Murray Watt let slip Barton's secretive National Security Office Precinct could cost $2 billion in Senate question time last Tuesday.
Senator Watt was responding to a question from ACT senator David Pocock, who wanted to know if Canberra would get more infrastructure funding.
"I'm aware that the government has made a very significant commitment, I think in the order of $2 billion, for a national security precinct that will be invested in in the ACT and based in the ACT," he said.
READ MORE PUBLIC EYE:
Details of the precinct, which could host up to 5000 staff from across intelligence agencies, have been few and far between but the $2 billion price tag is a hefty update.
It was previously understood the precinct would cost more than $1 billion.
It's not clear whether the sum includes the $80.8 million invested in building a five-storey car park next to the John Gorton building. It is also understood procurement for the precinct is still under way, so the final price tag is yet to be finalised.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher's office declined to comment on whether the $2 billion figure was accurate.
If you noticed Scott Morrison missing from Parliament this sitting week, it's because he's jetted off to the UK on a privately funded trip to address the Oxford Union and discuss and promote the AUKUS agreement.
Mr Morrison spoke at Oxford University's prestigious debating society last Thursday night. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he spoke about Xi Jinping, cancel culture, and warned Beijing could be encouraged to seize Taiwan if the West doesn't support Ukraine.
The conservative International Democrat Union - of which Mr Morrison is an honorary member on the strategic advisory board - funded his flights and accommodation.
The trip adds fuel to rumours that Mr Morrison will soon retire from politics, eyeing a plum UK defence job. Watch this space.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.