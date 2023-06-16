The death of Silvio Berlusconi might be interpreted by many as the end of an era. It would be a wrong assumption.
Berlusconi singlehandedly shaped the culture of a whole nation and its politics for decades to come. And his figure has a lot to say, even to us in Australia, about our times of diffused inequality, labour exploitation and political illiteracy.
Berlusconi was a populist. His political ascent anticipated Trump's by more than 20 years.
But unlike Trump, Mr Berlusconi never failed in any of the businesses he had been involved in. He succeeded in every investment he made, accruing a business empire and extraordinary personal wealth through television, telecommunication, banking, insurance, publishing, real estate, entertainment production and football. If there is an international business figure that might resemble him a little closer, that would be the overpowerful Rupert Murdoch.
But unlike Murdoch, Berlusconi became involved in the game of politics in first person. That occurred 29 years ago, out of necessity more than vanity (and there goes one more difference with Mr Trump).
Paradoxically, the arrival of Berlusconi on the political scene is a testimony to the strength and solid democratic foundations of the Italian Republic. This happened at a time when Italy's mainstream political leaders were all under investigation for corruption allegations.
The so-called Mani Pulite (clean hands) investigation, begun in 1992, generated a political earthquake that saw the judiciary power acting its full prerogatives for the control on the good conduct of the executive and legislative powers. It was an epic instance on the functioning of the principle of separation of powers, that for a long while seemed to inspire the rise of new political ethics in the country.
Central to that era of great changes was a 1993 referendum that reformed the legislation for party financing, drastically reducing the financial assets of the major political parties.
Still nowadays, party financing is strictly regulated in Italy, where parties can accept single donations up to 30,000 euros (AUD $48,000), for a total of 100,000 euros in a financial year (AUD $160,000). To put it simply, this is designed to prevent big money from engulfing political power, distracting leaders from their democratic duty to represent the nation and not small groups' interests. Hence in the Italian system, at least on paper, no one should be able to act as a master puppeteer through to condescending politicians. And that should explain why I believe Murdoch the master puppeteer is not the exact Anglo counterpart to Silvio Berlusconi. And why Italy is not that democratic commedia dell'arte often depicted by inattentive foreign press.
Berlusconi's rampant rise in the 70s and 80s had found support in the Socialist Party, a main player in a series of government coalitions which approved laws favouring the liberalisation of television and advertising. As the socialists were the first to collapse under the political rubble generated by Mani Pulite, Berlusconi lost political support suddenly. In the fast-changing scenario of the early 90s, he couldn't find a new political actor willing and able to defend his private interests in Italy's palaces of power.
That is why in 1994, Berlusconi ran for the general elections becoming Prime Minister of Italy for the first of four times, thanks to a never-seen-before grand-scale campaign based on modern communication strategies that depicted him as the right man for the right job at the right time. The combination of political primacy with the control of Italy's biggest private media conglomerate, Mediaset, made him the single most powerful and influential individual in Italy's 160 years of unitarian history.
While media will be commemorating Berlusconi's passing through his sex scandals, political blunders and personal fortune, his most important legacy is the profound transformation of Italians from a family and labour-oriented traditionalist nation into a hedonistic society entirely devoted to neoliberal myths. Calling himself the "president-entrepreneur", Berlusconi instilled the idea of the efficiency and superiority of the business model over the public administration. He exasperated the cult of money and individual success through the self-mythologising of a false rags-to-riches personal story. He introduced the principle of individualism in a society that has always been inspired by Christian solidarity, bringing catastrophic results for the nation, from the erosion of trust in public initiatives to extreme individualism, self-indulgence and materialism.
READ MORE:
In terms of public policy, all this translated into unstoppable processes of privatisation, devolution, deregulation and tax cuts for big corporations. In terms of social cohesion, this led to the passive acceptance of rising disparities between wealthy and poor, stagnant wages, low voter turnout, and contempt for immigrants.
These are elements reflected in the current government led by Giorgia Meloni who, despite accusations of neo-fascism, finds her political beacon in Berlusconi and not Mussolini. It is the picture of a declining neoliberal nation that betrayed many of its core values to follow the allure of a charismatic figure against whose narrative no major opposition party in a frazzled society has been able to create a strong counter-message.
Outside Italy, the story of Berlusconi is a cautionary tale about the power of private wealth against constitutional systems and deep-rooted values. It is a good reminder for us in Australia, too, that no one can take democracy for granted at any time. Many Italians are well aware of this and, among plenty of troubles, they strive on a daily basis to inspire a post-Berlusconi Italy one day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.