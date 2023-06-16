Still nowadays, party financing is strictly regulated in Italy, where parties can accept single donations up to 30,000 euros (AUD $48,000), for a total of 100,000 euros in a financial year (AUD $160,000). To put it simply, this is designed to prevent big money from engulfing political power, distracting leaders from their democratic duty to represent the nation and not small groups' interests. Hence in the Italian system, at least on paper, no one should be able to act as a master puppeteer through to condescending politicians. And that should explain why I believe Murdoch the master puppeteer is not the exact Anglo counterpart to Silvio Berlusconi. And why Italy is not that democratic commedia dell'arte often depicted by inattentive foreign press.