The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Peter Dutton calls on David Van to resign after allegations

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is urging Senator David Van to resign from Parliament amid multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour, saying the claims against him are credible and moving on would be in "everyone's best interests".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.